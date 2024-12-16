Google and Samsung are entering the wearable headset market with a new mixed-reality headset set to launch in 2025, aiming to compete with Apple’s Vision Pro and Meta’s Quest 3. The Samsung-built headset will be powered by a new Android operating system designed for extended reality (XR), a collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

While the price of the headset has not been announced, analysts expect Samsung to price it competitively, potentially undercutting Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro. Meta’s Quest 3 currently retails for $500. This launch marks the first product powered by the new Android OS for XR, with the system eventually being available for other companies’ devices.

Ted Mortonson, managing director at Baird, said the partnership is a direct challenge to Apple, with Google’s AI expertise and Samsung’s hardware strengths positioning them to capture market share. Despite the Vision Pro’s underwhelming launch, Meta’s Quest 3 remains strong in the market, though analysts agree that the XR headset market is still in its early stages, allowing room for new entrants.

Google’s involvement in XR builds on its previous ventures into wearable tech, including the discontinued Google Glass and Daydream VR headset. The new Android XR system will integrate Google’s Gemini AI, offering features like an AI voice assistant and access to Android apps on the headset.

Samsung’s Won-Joon Choi expressed excitement about collaborating with Google, emphasizing the potential of XR to transform how people interact with technology. While the market for headsets remains niche, analysts believe the focus on AI integration will drive future growth as Big Tech companies race to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Related Readings:

.