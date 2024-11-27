Prosecutors are urging a U.S. judge to enforce sweeping measures against Alphabet’s Google, including selling its Chrome browser and possibly Android, to dismantle its monopoly on online search. The proposals, part of a landmark antitrust case, could reshape how users access information and would be enforced for up to a decade by a court-appointed technical committee.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and state prosecutors argue Google’s dominance—handling 90% of U.S. searches—stifles competition through practices like exclusive agreements with Apple and other device makers to make its search engine the default. Prosecutors also demand Google share search results and user data with rivals at nominal costs and allow publishers to opt out of AI data training.

Google slammed the proposals as “unprecedented government overreach.” Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker warned they could harm consumers, developers, and small businesses while threatening U.S. technological leadership.

Proposals include barring Google from re-entering the browser market for five years and restricting Android devices from bundling Google search and AI products. If remedies fail, Google may be required to sell its Android operating system. The case is set for trial in April, with Google presenting counterproposals in December. Alphabet’s shares fell nearly 5% following the announcement.

