By Akihiko Morita

Drawing on Hannah Arendt and Alvin Toffler, this article explores leadership, meaning, and collective sensemaking in the age of AI.

What remains human in the age of AI?

As artificial intelligence reshapes the foundations of work and decision-making, this question is no longer abstract—it is becoming a practical concern for leaders across organisations and societies. For much of modern history, leadership has been defined by the ability to organise labor and optimise work. Yet as machines increasingly take over repetitive tasks and AI systems augment cognitive production, these foundations are shifting. What comes into focus instead is a different dimension of human activity—what Hannah Arendt called action: the capacity to initiate, to express, and to create meaning in relation to others. Rethinking leadership beyond work, therefore, is not simply a managerial adjustment. It is part of a deeper, never-ending journey of human becoming in a world where intelligence is no longer uniquely our own.

More than four decades ago, Alvin Toffler anticipated the transition from industrial mass society to what he called the Third Wave civilisation. He foresaw a world shaped by decentralisation, diversity, and the growing importance of information networks. He also imagined intelligent machines communicating across interconnected systems, raising a fundamental question: would such systems outpace human understanding and control?

Today, that question has taken on a new dimension. We are no longer simply witnessing machines communicating with machines. We are entering a world in which humans and artificial intelligence interact, collaborate, and co-evolve. The issue is no longer whether humans and AI stand in opposition; that framing belongs to an earlier paradigm. The more pressing question is how we organise leadership, institutions, and human activity within a shared relational ecosystem where intelligence is no longer uniquely human.

In this context, the distinction proposed by Hannah Arendt in The Human Condition offers a powerful lens. Arendt differentiates between labor, work, and action. Labor refers to repetitive activities necessary for survival. Work involves the creation of durable artefacts and systems. Action, however, is fundamentally different: it is the capacity to initiate, to express oneself in relation to others, and to bring new meaning into the world through interaction.

What we are witnessing today is a profound shift in the balance among these forms of activity. Labor is increasingly delegated to machines. Work is progressively shared with AI systems that augment or partially replace human cognitive processes. What remains at the centre is action.

This shift has far-reaching implications for organisations. Today’s business leaders are no longer struggling with efficiency alone, but with fragmentation. As workers become more diverse, individualised, and autonomous, the central challenge is how to sustain meaningful connection within organisations. Aligning organisational vision, mission, and strategy with the personal values and aspirations of each individual has become one of the most pressing tasks of leadership.

Toffler anticipated that advances in information and communication technologies would enable the emergence of self-organising teams even within large-scale organisations. What we are now witnessing is the large-scale realisation of that vision. Digital platforms, distributed collaboration tools, and AI-enabled coordination now make it possible for decentralised teams to form, dissolve, and reconfigure dynamically.

Yet this transformation brings a fundamental tension. Action arises from the human desire for self-determination and self-expression. In a condition of plurality, however, this desire inevitably generates difference, tension, and sometimes conflict. Large-scale organisations cannot rely solely on spontaneous coordination; they require some form of integration, if not control.

This is where the limitations of both traditional hierarchy and simplistic notions of digital democracy become apparent. Representative structures alone cannot capture the diversity and fluidity of perspectives in complex systems. At the same time, purely decentralised models risk fragmentation and incoherence.

We are therefore confronted with a deeper question: will AI enable new forms of oligarchic or technocratic control, concentrating power in those who design and manage intelligent systems? Or will it support more distributed, participatory forms of governance, extending what Toffler described as semi-direct democracy into new domains?

A third possibility is now emerging. Rather than resolving the tension between decentralisation and control through hierarchy or aggregation, AI may enable new forms of collective sensemaking. In such systems, AI does not replace human judgment or make decisions on behalf of organisations. Instead, it organises and visualises diverse perspectives, making patterns of convergence and divergence visible without forcing premature consensus.

This approach shifts the focus from decision-making to meaning-making. It enables large-scale communities to sustain plurality while remaining oriented and capable of action. Leadership, in this context, is not about imposing direction, but about cultivating the conditions under which shared understanding and coordinated action can emerge.

Such a shift also reframes the ethical dimension of leadership. Arendt recognised that action is inherently unpredictable and irreversible. She sought to address this condition through human capacities such as forgiveness and promise. Yet in a technologically amplified world, where the consequences of action can propagate rapidly and at scale, ethical capacities alone may not suffice.

What becomes necessary is not only moral reflection but also institutional and technological design. The challenge for leaders is to create systems that can hold plurality, support meaningful participation, and enable responsible action without collapsing into either fragmentation or domination.

This is not a problem that can be solved once and for all. It is an ongoing condition of human existence in an interconnected world. Leadership in the age of AI is therefore not primarily about control or optimisation, but about engaging with irreversibility, unpredictability, and plurality as enduring features of human reality.

The courage to act under such conditions—and the imagination to design structures that make such action possible—may well define what remains uniquely human in the age of AI.

In the age of AI, the question is no longer how to preserve human control over intelligent systems, but how to sustain meaningful human action within them. Labor may be automated, and work increasingly co-created with machines, but action—rooted in plurality, unpredictability, and the human desire to initiate—remains irreducible. The challenge for leaders is not to eliminate these conditions, but to design organisations and systems that can hold them: to enable self-expression without fragmentation, and coordination without domination. This requires not only technological capability, but also the courage to engage with uncertainty and the imagination to cultivate shared meaning at scale.

What remains human, then, is not a fixed essence to be protected, but an ongoing practice to be enacted—together.

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