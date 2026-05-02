Imposter syndrome isn’t an HR problem – it’s a hidden performance tax quietly compounding at the top of your organization.

You’ve built a strong leadership team. Smart, experienced, battle-tested executives who show up every day and get things done. But somewhere between the confidence they project in the boardroom and the decisions they’re making, something is costing you. Not dramatically or even visibly. Just quietly, consistently, and expensively. Imposter syndrome at the executive level doesn’t look like struggle, it looks like business as usual. And that’s exactly what makes it so costly.

Everyone At Your Table Has It

Imposter syndrome, the persistent internal experience of self-doubt despite objective evidence of competence and success, was first described in 1978 as the imposter phenomenon by clinical psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes, whose original research focused on high-achieving, primarily white women. Nearly fifty years later, we know it extends far beyond any single demographic. Korn Ferry’s Workforce 2024 Global Insights Report of 10,000 professionals found that roughly 1 in 3 early-stage professionals experience imposter syndrome – rising to 65% of senior executives, and 71% of CEOs.

Read that again. It gets worse as the stakes get higher. And the higher the stakes, the heavier the tax.

This isn’t a coincidence. It’s a pattern tied directly to growth. If your company is actively scaling, every person on your leadership team is navigating territory they haven’t navigated before. The COO absorbing a newly acquired division. The CMO who was a brilliant strategist, now managing a team of twenty. The sales leader who crushed every individual target, now sitting across from your board. Every one of them is figuring it out in real time. And that gap between what they project and what they’re actually carrying, that’s a silent tax.

The Silent Tax is what your organization pays when people are held back from operating at their full capacity. In most companies it’s being collected every single day – in decisions that take too long, delegation that never quite happens, and the best ideas that never make it into the room. That caution has a price tag. According to a 2026 West Monroe study of more than 1,200 business leaders, organizations lose up to 5% of annual revenue simply because decisions and execution move too slowly. For a $100 million company, that’s $5 million a year.

Imposter syndrome isn’t the only driver, but when 71% of your C-suite is quietly second-guessing themselves, it’s a root cause. It’s invisible precisely because it looks like competence: an exceptionally capable executive working harder than they should have to, controlling more than is efficient, producing less than they’re capable of, while every metric tells you there’s nothing to fix.

The Disproportionate Tax on Women and Minority Leaders

If imposter syndrome is a tax every executive pays, women and minority leaders are paying at a significantly higher rate, and that disparity hits your organization’s bottom line directly.

A 2020 KPMG study of 700 high-performing female executives found that 75% had personally experienced imposter syndrome. Of those, 56% feared that those around them would not believe they were as capable as expected. Three out of four of your most senior women are carrying a burden that is measurably suppressing their contribution in the rooms where your most important decisions get made.

Most conversations about imposter syndrome treat it as a purely internal experience – a mindset problem with a mindset solution. For women and minority leaders, that framing misses something critical. Organizations must understand how bias, racism, and imposter feelings are deeply intertwined (Harvard Business Review, Cokley, 2024). The Black executive in your C-suite isn’t just navigating their own self-doubt, they’re navigating self-doubt that gets quietly confirmed every time someone underestimates or talks over them. High-achieving employees from minority or marginalized groups are particularly at risk, and that risk directly impairs both wellbeing and performance (MIT Sloan Management Review, Hernandez & Lacerenza, 2023).

Every executive carries the Silent Tax. For some, the rate is simply higher. The leaders most likely to bring genuinely differentiated thinking, those with different backgrounds, different experiences, and different vantage points, are the same leaders carrying the heaviest version of this burden. That’s a compounding organizational tax hiding in your org chart.

What Leaders Who Get This Actually Do

What follows is specifically about addressing the Silent Tax within your executive team. These practices may scale beyond the leadership table, but the CEO’s first responsibility is the table they’re sitting at every day.

Here’s where to start.

1. Build a culture of trust.

Trust is not a soft concept; it is the foundation. Without trust, executive teams cannot do their best work. Imposter syndrome thrives in environments where uncertainty feels dangerous. When your leadership team knows it is genuinely safe to say, “I don’t know” or “I need help,” the tax starts to lift. This isn’t about comfort. It’s about creating the conditions where your team can operate at full capacity.

2. Zero tolerance for toxic actors.

None of the above works if there are people at the table who punish vulnerability. One leader who responds to uncertainty with ridicule or dismissiveness will undo every cultural signal you try to send. Building a high-trust environment means being ruthless about protecting it. The Silent Tax compounds fastest where being wrong feels dangerous.

3. Go first.

When the person at the head of the table openly acknowledges having navigated territory they weren’t sure they could handle, the entire organization recalibrates. Share what you’ve struggled with. Share what you’re still figuring out. Share what you’re good at and where you need your team to fill the gaps. When you go first, you give everyone else permission to do the same.

4. Invest in coaching for your team.

Of all the interventions studied, coaching is the most consistently supported by the evidence. A 2024 scoping review in Frontiers in Psychology (Para, Dubreuil, Miquelon & Martin-Krumm, 2024) examining 31 studies on imposter syndrome interventions in professional settings found coaching to be among the most consistently effective approaches to reduce imposter-related beliefs and behaviors. Not a workshop. Not a lunch-and-learn. A sustained, individualized relationship that gives your leaders space to separate genuine skill gaps from self-doubt.

5. Address systemic bias – not just individual mindset.

Coaching and mentoring help individuals navigate the tax. But for women and minority leaders, part of the tax is structural. The most effective leadership teams don’t just support their people through self-doubt, they actively examine the organizational behaviors, structures, and blind spots that confirm it. That means looking at who gets credited, who gets interrupted, who gets sponsored, and who gets the benefit of the doubt. The goal isn’t just reducing the tax. It’s stopping the organization from collecting it in the first place.

The Question Isn’t Whether Your Team Has It

Imposter syndrome is not a personal failing. It is not a sign of weakness, a gap in experience, or a reason to question your hiring decisions. It is the near-universal companion of high-achieving leaders operating at the edge of their growth, which is exactly where you need your executive team to be.

Seventy-one percent of U.S. CEOs have it. Sixty-five percent of senior executives have it. And the higher the stakes, the heavier the Silent Tax.

The question was never whether your leadership team has it. They do. The question is what it’s costing you.

It shows up in the gap between what your leadership team is capable of and what they’re actually producing. That gap has a name now. The question is whether you’re going to close it.

The organizations that outgrow their competitors won’t necessarily be the ones with the most experienced leadership teams. They’ll be the ones with the most trust at the table – where it’s safe to say I don’t have this fully figured out yet – and then get to work figuring it out anyway.

About the Authors

Samantha Frost contributes expertise in leadership development and organizational psychology, focusing on imposter syndrome, confidence, and unlocking human potential inside high-performing teams.

Rafa Loyo brings 26 years of global leadership experience across manufacturing, automotive, and a 17-year corporate career at Nike, including nine years at its world headquarters. Known for simplifying complex strategy into actionable execution, Rafa has led international teams across product, merchandising, supply chain, and general management.

Caleb Hawkins specializes in operational analytics, behavioral profiling, and project leadership. With a background in healthcare analytics and enterprise operations, he helps leaders understand people faster and design roles that unlock performance rather than constrain it.

Samantha Frost, Rafa Loyo & Caleb Hawkins are part of the Autobahn Consultants team, and co-authors of the upcoming book, Rock Your Business , a book written for the rare companies that have outgrown startup playbooks but haven’t yet reached enterprise scale; the $50M–$500M middle market where growth gets complicated and role models are scarce.

References

1. Clance & Imes 1978 — Original imposter syndrome research Clance, P. R., & Imes, S. A. (1978). “The Imposter Phenomenon in High Achieving Women: Dynamics and Therapeutic Intervention.” Psychotherapy: Theory, Research & Practice, 15(3), 241–247. Clance, P. R., & Imes, S. A. (1978). “The Imposter Phenomenon in High Achieving Women: Dynamics and Therapeutic Intervention.” Psychotherapy: Theory, Research & Practice, 15(3), 241–247. https://doi.org/10.1037/h0086006

2. Korn Ferry Workforce 2024 Global Insights Report 71% of U.S. CEOs, 65% of senior executives, 33% of early-stage professionals 71% of U.S. CEOs, 65% of senior executives, 33% of early-stage professionals https://www.kornferry.com/about-us/press/71percent-of-us-ceos-experience-imposter-syndrome-new-korn-ferry-research-finds

3. KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit Report 2020 75% of female executives experienced imposter syndrome; 56% feared others wouldn’t believe they were as capable as expected 75% of female executives experienced imposter syndrome; 56% feared others wouldn’t believe they were as capable as expected https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kpmg-study-finds-75-of-female-executives-across-industries-have-experienced-imposter-syndrome-in-their-careers-301148023.html Direct PDF: https://assets.kpmg.com/content/dam/kpmg/us/pdf/2020/10/kpmg-womens-leadership-summit-report.pdf

4. Kevin Cokley — Harvard Business Review 2024 Organizations must understand how bias, racism, and imposter feelings are deeply intertwined Organizations must understand how bias, racism, and imposter feelings are deeply intertwined https://hbr.org/2024/03/its-time-to-reconceptualize-what-imposter-syndrome-means-for-people-of-color

5. Hernandez & Lacerenza — MIT Sloan Management Review 2023 High-achieving employees from minority or marginalized groups are particularly at risk High-achieving employees from minority or marginalized groups are particularly at risk https://sloanreview.mit.edu/article/how-to-help-high-achievers-overcome-imposter-syndrome/

6. West Monroe “Speed Wins” Study 2026 Organizations lose up to 5% of annual revenue due to slow decisions Organizations lose up to 5% of annual revenue due to slow decisions https://www.westmonroe.com/press-releases/slow-decisions-are-costing-companies-millions