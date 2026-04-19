By Rochelle Trow

Fear in leadership rarely looks obvious. It shows up as silence, careful alignment, or rushed decisions – shaping judgement and influencing outcomes before it’s consciously recognised.

The Higher You Climb, the Heavier the Consequence

When I moved into executive roles, I assumed confidence would simply increase with responsibility. In many ways it did, as experience steadies the room. You become less reactive, more measured, more capable of holding complexity. Yet alongside that steadiness comes a clearer awareness of what can be lost. The higher the level, the more considered the conversation becomes, whilst disagreement does not disappear, it becomes more calibrated. A dissenting view is no longer just an intellectual contribution; it can influence reputation, trajectory or future opportunity. You feel that weight, even when no one says it out loud.

At that level, fear is rarely about capability; it is about consequence. Silence can feel prudent, and sometimes it is. But there are moments, and more often it is a tightening in the body or a thought that arrives and retreats before it fully forms. You begin to calculate – timing, political capital, how your concern might be received – and because that calculation happens quickly and internally, it often passes without examination.

I remember sitting in an executive meeting with a concern about a restructuring. I had data, but I also had doubts. I weighed whether raising it would slow momentum or signal resistance. I said nothing – and so did others who were uneasy. The decision went ahead and, on paper, it worked. Yet internally, I knew we had narrowed the debate. The issue was not that we were incapable or irrational. It was that the consequences of dissent felt heavier than the consequences of silence.

That internal calculation does not disappear with seniority; it becomes more refined. And sometimes it is not only about external impact. At the executive level, identity and role intertwine. You are introduced by your title; your credibility precedes you. Over time, it becomes easy to protect the image of being decisive and aligned, even when you are uncertain. When identity fuses too tightly with role, hesitation can feel personal rather than strategic, and what appears externally as alignment may internally be an attempt to preserve stability.

Volatility Amplifies What Is Already There

Now place that dynamic inside sustained volatility. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026 describes a landscape shaped by geoeconomic confrontation, technological acceleration and economic instability, with half of global leaders anticipating a turbulent outlook over the next two years. Organisations respond rationally – restructuring, optimising, redesigning – and in many cases, those actions are necessary. No serious leader would argue that commercial reality should be ignored.

What receives less attention is what prolonged volatility does to the individual leader. When uncertainty stops being occasional and becomes constant, vigilance increases and risk sensitivity rises. You feel it before you analyse it. Your answers become quicker, your tolerance for ambiguity tightens and your appetite for friction diminishes. This is not a performance shift; it is a human response to sustained pressure. Under strain, we instinctively narrow our focus toward safety, which makes challenges feel riskier and speed feel relieving.

In my coaching work, I see how easily this narrowing is misinterpreted as decisiveness. A leader will describe what they call strategic acceleration, and when we slow the conversation down, it becomes clear that part of the speed was about reducing tension in the room. The commercial rationale was sound and so was the internal strain driving it. Volatility does not create fear at senior levels; it amplifies the consequences that are already embedded in senior responsibility. When that happens, behaviour shifts in ways that are easy to misread, and those shifts begin to shape the quality of decision-making.

The Commercial Cost of Fear

Fear-led behaviour rarely announces itself as fear. It can look decisive, sound like momentum and be framed as responsiveness to market conditions. Yet when debate contracts and concerns are voiced privately rather than publicly, assumptions travel further than they should. Decisions move faster, but not always with the depth they require.

The cost rarely appears immediately in quarterly results. It surfaces later – in attrition, disengagement and erosion of trust. Gallup’s 2025 State of the Global Workplace report shows global engagement falling from 23% to 21%, with manager engagement dropping from 30% to 27%. Engagement has declined only twice in twelve years – in 2020 and 2024 – and we know that 70% of team engagement is attributable to the manager. When managers operate under sustained strain, the effects compound across teams and over time.

If fear is shaping judgement at senior levels, the consequences do not stop with individual discomfort. They affect decision quality, culture and ultimately performance. Over time, environments where caution quietly replaces candour and pace overrides depth begin to accumulate hidden costs.

Responding to Fear With Proportion

Commercial systems reward speed and visible action. Human biology prioritises safety and belonging. That tension is not theoretical; it is lived daily inside leadership teams. Thriving in such environments does not require eliminating fear – the stakes are real – but it does require recognising when fear is influencing pace, tone or decision, and choosing proportion over protection.

In practice, this often looks ordinary rather than dramatic. It may mean pausing long enough to ask whether the speed of a decision reflects the evidence or simply relieves discomfort. It may mean naming political or reputational implications explicitly so that they can be examined rather than allowed to operate covertly. It may mean tolerating a few more minutes of tension in a meeting in order to widen the debate rather than close it prematurely.

Anchored leadership is not the absence of fear. It is the capacity to notice its influence without being governed by it. That capacity does not make leaders slower or softer; it makes their judgement more proportionate under pressure.

A Developmental Imperative

We often equate senior strength with composure and decisiveness. For years, I did. Yet resilience over time depends less on performing certainty and more on maintaining proportion when uncertainty activates personal risk.

Markets will not slow. Technology will not pause. Volatility is not a phase to be endured before returning to stability; it is the context within which leadership now operates. That means leaders cannot rely solely on stability around them. They have to cultivate steadiness within themselves.

Thriving within the system begins not with eliminating fear, but with recognising it clearly enough that it informs judgement rather than quietly shaping it. The work is subtle and rarely visible, yet over time it protects both the leader and the organisation.

About the Author

Rochelle Trow has spent more than 25 years working across seven global organisations including Unilever, Rexam, GSK, Astellas, Takeda and Onsemi, leading people strategy in complex international environments. Having lived and worked in South Africa, the UK and Switzerland, she brings a cross-cultural lens to leadership and organisational change. She is the author of two Amazon bestselling books, most recently Anchored , which examines how leaders develop the inner clarity required to make conscious choices under pressure. Rochelle now works with senior leaders navigating complexity in fast-moving global contexts.

References

Gallup. (2025). State of the Global Workplace 2025 Report. https://www.gallup.com/workplace/349484/state-of-the-global-workplace.aspx