By Emily Rose McRae

AI is reshaping work beyond layoffs, creating an opportunity for HR to drive strategy, redesign roles and future-proof workforces.

As AI continues to reshape the workplace, much of the conversation has focused on fears of widespread job losses. However, the reality is more complex. This piece explores how AI is driving changes in workforce structures, management and skills needs, maintaining that HR has a critical role to play in aligning technology with talent strategy and helping organisations build a more adaptable and resilient future of work.

The conversation around AI and the future of work has been driven by one central fear, which is job losses. Our everyday news suggests a sweeping transformation, with automation set to replace human roles at scale. However, the reality is more nuanced and, for HR leaders, far more impactful. Despite widespread concern, Gartner found that less 1% of layoffs in 2025 were due to AI-related productivity gains. This majorly contrasts with the dominant narrative. Instead, what we are seeing is that many companies are making headcount decisions based on projected AI returns that have not yet come to fruition and may never fully do so. The risk is overcorrection, where companies cut too deeply and are later forced to rehire for similar roles under different titles. For example, by 2027, half of the organisations that reduce headcount due to AI are expected to rehire for similar roles, pointing to a profound misalignment between AI ambition and workforce strategy.

The Growing Pressure on Managers

Pressure inside companies is intensifying. Nearly half of managers report working harder than they did a year ago, indicating an increased imbalance between expectations and capacity. Managers are being asked to deliver stronger outcomes in a context shaped by economic uncertainty, rapid technological change and shifting employee expectations. Many still feel a strong responsibility to protect their teams, yet a significant proportion admit to prioritising employee interests over business outcomes. This reflects the legacy of a people-first management model that took hold during the pandemic, when empathy, flexibility and engagement were essential. But the context has shifted. Performance and productivity are once again front and centre, requiring a more balanced, performance-oriented approach that retains empathy while aligning more clearly with business goals.

The challenge is that many managers are not quite equipped for this transition. Fewer than half of employees say they receive effective developmental feedback or feel supported in prioritising their work. These gaps show the need to redefine the managerial role. In an AI-enabled workplace, managers must translate strategy into execution while dealing with constant change.

HR’s Strategic Role in an AI-Driven Future

This moment represents more than an operational challenge. AI is not simply another wave of technology. It is reshaping how work is done, how organisations are structured and how value is created. For HR leaders, the task is not just adoption but orchestration, blending human capability with machine intelligence while maintaining organisational agility. By 2030, the half-life of technical skills is expected to shrink dramatically, while tens of millions of roles will be redesigned each year due to AI-driven innovation. The future of work is not just about job loss, but about job evolution.

Organisations that perform well will not be those that simply chase new technologies, but those that build systems of continuous learning, adaptability and trust. This is where HR must step into a more strategic role. Firstly, by aligning AI with strategy. AI investments often fall short when they are disconnected from business priorities or unsupported by the workforce. HR leaders are uniquely placed to bridge this gap by ensuring the right skills, leadership capabilities and cultural readiness are in place. This includes building AI literacy across the company and embedding ethical considerations from the outset.

Second, HR must reinvent itself through what can be described as intelligent experience. AI is already transforming HR operations by automating routine processes and enabling more advanced workforce insights. But its real value lies in augmentation rather than replacement. Leading organisations are using AI to personalise learning, improve employee wellbeing and create more dynamic career pathways. In doing so, HR shifts from an administrative function to a strategic partner that actively shapes organisational performance.

Third, organisations must future-proof their workforce through sustained investment in upskilling and reskilling. Those who do are significantly more likely to see positive outcomes from AI adoption. This requires moving toward skills-based workforce planning, developing a clear understanding of existing capabilities, identifying gaps and deploying talent more flexibly. It also means embracing more fluid resourcing models that combine permanent employees, contractors and AI-augmented roles. As routine tasks are automated, demand will increasingly centre on distinctly human capabilities such as leadership, creativity and emotional intelligence.

Overall, the narrative around AI and layoffs misses the bigger picture. This is not simply a story of displacement, but one of transition and redesign. For HR leaders, it presents a significant opportunity to move beyond traditional boundaries and take on a more strategic, organisation-wide role. By aligning talent with technology, redefining management and embedding continuous learning into the fabric of the organisation, HR can help shape a future of work that is not only more efficient, but more resilient and more human.

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