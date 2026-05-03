By Rob Cross

Many leaders reach their biggest goals only to find fulfilment missing. Here, Rob Cross explores why achievement doesn’t complete us—and what truly does.

Many high-achieving leaders face an unsettling truth: reaching long-pursued goals doesn’t always bring the fulfilment they expected. This article explores why the traditional pursuit of success often leaves a lingering gap, and how shifting from “purpose for life” to “purpose in life” can transform that experience. Through practical actions and real-world insight, it reveals how lasting fulfilment grows from presence, contribution, and everyday impact.

He sat across from me, successful by every conventional measure.

As a CEO of a mid-sized business, he was a respected leader with a strong reputation. Financially he was secure and his family wanted for nothing. From the outside, his life looked exactly as he had once imagined it would.

And yet, something wasn’t right.

“I thought it would feel different than this,” he said.

“How so?” I asked.

“I thought I’d feel more content.”

It’s a moment many leaders quietly encounter but rarely talk about. The achievement of a long-held goal that demanded years of focus, sacrifice, and resilience, arrives… but the sense of fulfilment doesn’t follow. Instead, there’s a subtle but persistent gap. A quiet unease that exists not because anything is obviously wrong, but because something deeper remains untouched. This isn’t failure. It’s something far more human.

For years, we’re conditioned to believe that fulfilment sits on the other side of achievement. That once we reach the next milestone – promotion, wealth, recognition – we will finally feel complete. But when we get there, we often discover a hard truth:

Achievement can change your circumstances. But it rarely resolves your sense of self.

The question then becomes: What delivers fulfilment?

The trap of “purpose for life”

Many high-performing professionals unknowingly anchor their sense of fulfilment to what could be described as purpose for life. Whether in the form of a role, a status, or a level of success, this is the idea that there is a destination that will give life meaning and make everything feel worthwhile.

It’s a compelling narrative. It gives direction. It fuels ambition. It creates momentum. But it also sets a trap. Because once the goal is reached, the underlying assumption is exposed. If fulfilment doesn’t arrive with achievement, then what was all of this for? And without properly answering the question, we double down, set bigger goals, and chase the next milestone. All the time telling ourselves that this time it will feel different.

For a driven individual, this cycle can continue indefinitely where the “hole” never quite fills. But here’s the shift that changes everything:

What if that hole isn’t something to be filled?

What if it’s something to be used?

How might you do this? Through three actions.

Action 1: Shift from purpose for life to purpose in life

Fulfilment doesn’t sit at the end of a journey. It is experienced within it.

When we move from seeking purpose for life to living with purpose in life, the focus changes fundamentally. It stops being about what we achieve and starts becoming about how we live.

Purpose for life asks:

What do I need to accomplish to feel fulfilled?

Whereas, purpose in life asks:

What difference to I want to make in each moment?

This is a subtle but profound shift because it brings fulfilment into the present moment rather than attaching it to a future outcome. It anchors it in lived experience, not results.

For the CEO I was working with, this meant stepping back from the constant forward drive and asking a different question:

Not “What’s next?”

But “Who am I being in all of this?”

Through this question he began to notice that much of his energy was still directed towards proving something, rather than how he showed up. When he focused on how he led and lived day-to-day – how he listened, how he supported his team, how present he was with his family – something shifted. The sense of fulfilment didn’t arrive all at once. But it started to grow in the moments that had previously passed unnoticed.

Action 2: Embrace the paradox of purpose

There is another uncomfortable truth at the heart of fulfilment: It comes only from the contribution we make to others.

The desire for fulfilment is a selfish act – we want to feel like our lives matter. But this level of fulfilment can only be realised through contributing selflessly beyond ourselves. This creates what I call the paradox of purpose; seeking purpose in life as a route to fulfilment can only be realised by focusing beyond self through making a positive impact in the world.

When we recognise that our fulfilment comes through the difference we make, we can understand why it is more powerful than single achievements. That is, whilst goal-focused achievement is finite, contribution-focused fulfilment can never be truly finished. Therefore, when fulfilment is tied to achievement, it comes and goes. But when it is tied to impact, it becomes something you can experience continuously.

For the CEO, this meant redefining success. Instead of measuring his days purely by outputs, he began to pay attention to his impact on people.

Did he create clarity where there was confusion?

Did he build confidence in others?

Did he leave each situation better than he found it?

These are not headline achievements. But they are the moments where fulfilment starts to take root. And importantly, they are always available, meaning that you will never “complete” your purpose, which is exactly what allows you to keep experiencing it.

Action 3: Define who you want to make a difference to – and start there

Purpose becomes practical when it is grounded in people, not abstract ideas, or distant ambitions. Whether it is your team, family and/or a specific community, clarity comes when you focus on real individuals or groups whose lives you want to influence in a positive way.

For the CEO, beyond is impact on his family, this came down to a simple realisation:

He wanted to make a meaningful difference to the people he worked with every day.

Not just through strategy or results, but through how they experienced working with him. This shifted his focus from leading a business to developing people. He began investing more time in everyday conversations. Creating space for others to grow. Paying attention to not only driving short-term performance, but also to the long-term impact he was having on their careers and confidence.

None of this required a change in role. It required a change in intention. And in that shift, fulfilment became something he could access consistently, rather than something he was waiting to feel.

A different way to measure a life

It’s easy to believe fulfilment is something we earn once we’ve achieved enough. But the experience of many successful leaders suggests otherwise. Fulfilment doesn’t come from what we accumulate. It comes from how we contribute. It’s about leading and living with:

Presence rather than constant pursuit

Impact rather than outcome

Contribution rather than completion

This doesn’t mean ambition disappears. It simply stops carrying the weight of fulfilment on its own. The feeling that “this isn’t enough” isn’t something to ignore or fix quickly. It’s a signal to rethink success, purpose, and what it means to lead and live well.

Fulfilment isn’t waiting at the next milestone. It’s built moment by moment through how we show up and the difference we make. And perhaps most importantly: it will never be complete. There will always be more you can do, more impact you can have, more ways you can contribute. Not as a burden, but as an invitation to keep leading, and living, with intention.

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