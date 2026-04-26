By Sara Daw

Fractional leadership is reshaping the C-suite, giving organisations flexible access to senior expertise while enabling executives to work across multiple roles with greater autonomy.

Fractional leadership is transforming the C-suite, with executives working flexibly across multiple companies. Driven by post-pandemic shifts, cost pressures, and demand for agility, this model offers businesses affordable expertise and leaders improved work-life balance. As adoption grows, fractional executives are becoming a strategic, long-term solution for modern organisations navigating uncertainty.

There’s a quiet revolution in the C suite that’s getting gradually louder: the rise of the fractional leader. No longer working full time out of their corner office, this new model of C suite executive is instead hired on a flexible, freelance basis.

This type of role provides world-class expertise to businesses as needs arise, relieving the burden on overstretched leaders internally. At the same time it offers previously overworked executives a significantly improved work-life balance, the flexibility to decide their own workloads, and the opportunity to work for multiple companies simultaneously.

The rise of this on-demand executive is becoming more popular: as of January 2025, more than 142,000 professionals listed “fractional” in their LinkedIn job titles, and in the US, numbers have doubled from 60,000 in 2022 to 120,000 in 2024. These leaders have a wealth of expertise, too: over 72 percent have a minimum of 15 years of experience at a senior level. This means businesses now have access to talent that, while still technically freelance, can sit at the executive table, speak the language of investors and turn data into powerful insight that drives real growth. Business owners are increasingly realising the benefits of accessing freelance C-suite talent when, where and how they need it, at the same time that leaders are finding the lure of this type of role increasingly attractive.

A new type of workplace

While freelance roles in graphic design, copywriting and marketing have long been common, the idea of leadership positions being held by freelancers is a relatively new idea. But in today’s post-COVID, more unstable workplace, hiring executives on a flexible basis is very attractive from both a financial and strategic point of view, and is a model that works for leaders and organisations alike.

It’s been five years since the onset of COVID-19-induced lockdowns forever reshaped our relationship with work, notably the continued long-term adoption of remote and hybrid working, and it’s this which has been a key driver in the growth of freelance leadership roles. A few years ago, many companies were reluctant to hire a leader who couldn’t report to the office full-time. In comparison, today’s world of work is unrecognisable, with video calls and file sharing meaning work can pretty much be done from anywhere in the world.

Alongside the shifts that the pandemic created, companies have also had to contend with inflationary pressures, skills shortages and unprecedented geopolitical volatility in the last few years. The flexibility and agility of fractional working matches what’s needed in this ever-shifting business environment.

Fractional leadership has a massive price advantage, allowing organisations easy access to C-suite talent in a much more cost-effective and agile way. Many entrepreneurial and growing businesses don’t need, don’t want and can’t afford full-time C-suite executives. With their fractional counterparts, however, they can access specialised expertise on a cost-effective basis, allowing them to scale strategically in a competitive landscape without the overhead of full-time executive hires.

For larger organisations, it’s becoming harder to find the skills and knowledge required to fulfil all the obligations of a functional C suite with a fixed group of individuals. A fractional role gives this type of business the ability to hire specialised skills at a C-suite level, specific to needs and without long-term commitment, creating a key competitive advantage.

On a personal level, C-suite professionals are increasingly searching for more purpose and meaning in and at work, with freedom, flexibility, variety and control being top of their agendas. They feel overworked and disillusioned with the unrealistic demands of their corporate roles, which can often conflict with responsibilities such as caring for children or parents, or eat into their personal time away from work. This always was the case before COVID, but the pandemic turbo-charged these feelings.

Better work-life balance & increased enthusiasm

There are a variety of reasons why leaders decide to make the jump to a fractional life. For many, such as CFO Paula Amesbury, it’s about achieving a better work-life balance. Her demanding full-time role didn’t even allow time to schedule a critical hip replacement, but since making the leap to being fractional she’s finally been able to put her health and wellbeing first.

Roger Castle was an early adopter of fractional working because of a desire to travel more. “When I was a full-time, employed CFO, I used to hate being restricted by holiday allowances of 25 days. Now I can travel three weeks and work a little as I go, with e-mails each day and a few calls to keep things moving with clients,” he explains. “I’m able to generally book my workdays around things that are important to me, and I’ve become a master in not missing out on the fun stuff. I can still fit in an 8-hour day, and I’m energised and enthused.”

Energy and enthusiasm also often come from working with a variety of clients, which is what made the fractional life attractive to CFO Chris Weeks. “It’s the buzz of working with new teams and new challenges that excited me,” says Chris. “I had got to the point where I felt like I was dealing with the same emails, the same problems, and having the same meetings. After a while it became stale and I’m sure I wasn’t delivering my best work either. I’ve now got a breadth of clients across various industries and I’m regularly drawing on skills I haven’t used for many years, which keeps every day fresh and exciting.”

The future is fractional

With more than 142,000 professionals embracing the model, this trend is not simply a short-term response to economic conditions but a reflection of a broader shift in how modern businesses build leadership capacity. The stats also show that this model of working is successful, and if ongoing market trends are any indication, the demand for fractional leaders is only likely to grow, particularly as macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain. Fractional leaders are becoming an essential part of the modern leadership landscape and, in fact, a strategic asset. Agile, experienced and cost-effective, they’re redefining how companies scale and succeed.