By Denis Barrier

Europe was at the top of twentieth-century technology. The AI era demands a different model — one that turns financial investment in innovation into industrial renaissance.

The impact of technology in the next ten years will dwarf that of the previous ninety. The challenge isn’t access. It’s the gap between how fast it moves and the world adapts. This transformation is driven by convergence: AI as the enabler, robotics as the physical expression, energy as the constraint. Europe has the capital and the research. What it lacks is the architecture to transform at scale.

Planification & Coordination: A Forgotten Lesson

In the 1960s and 1970s, France accomplished a sovereign industrial revolution that still commands respect. It built the TGV, the fastest train in the world, and developed a nuclear energy base that today supplies more than 70 percent of its electricity — among the lowest-carbon grids in the developed world. Both achievements were products of planification, championed by President Pompidou. Both were sovereign coordinated commitments across state, industry, and capital, creating conditions for new technology to succeed at scale and genuinely change people’s lives.

The principle is straightforward and frequently overlooked. Technology alone does not deliver industrial transformation. It requires surrounding conditions: infrastructure, investment alignment, entrepreneurship and strategic coordination. Want an electric vehicle industry? The charging network and grid capacity must be built alongside the cars.

Three blocs illustrate how differently this plays out today. China applied planification to EVs with discipline: vehicles, charging infrastructure, battery supply chains, software, and green energy developed in concert, producing global market leadership in under a decade. The United States combined public investment with massive government procurement and a deep venture capital ecosystem. Europe has had significant funding programs but has lacked the “magic touch” that converts capital into disruptive outcomes.

No single country has fully solved this. Transformation at scale requires both the money and the architecture. Today, those stakes are higher and the timeline is shorter.

AI Factories: The New Industrial Infrastructure

Even in 2025, AI was treated in most European boardrooms as a cautious experiment. That era is over. Companies now understand that AI is the primary enabler of the industrial transformation underway. The constraint is supply: compute, energy, and talent.

The urgency is real.

Coupled with the rise of AI-driven programming and a new generation of robots, the infrastructure must be operational within five to seven years. By then, AI will have penetrated the whole economy, and the countries that fail to invest will find themselves losing jobs and straining public finances already under pressure. That transformation will depend on efficient infrastructure: data centers and communication networks capable of training and running large models at scale.

In energy, AI’s growth has collided with the physical limits of the power grid. Compute cannot scale without high-density sustainable energy; energy systems cannot modernize without advances in grid management. Green power (now including carbon-free nuclear power) has moved from an ESG requirement to the primary strategic determinant of AI competitiveness, with hyperscaler infrastructure investment approaching $450 billion in 2025 and projections exceeding $700 billion in 2026 alone. Add robotics and it quickly becomes clear — future energy demand has been severely underestimated.

Europe’s Infrastructure Gap

This creates a specific challenge for Europe, which relies heavily on oil and gas (with France as a notable exception). The United States and China are both better positioned to absorb additional energy demand: the US through grid capacity and China through aggressive investment in renewables and nuclear that’s driving down costs. Without the coordinated action planification once enabled, Europe risks consuming AI infrastructure built elsewhere.

Beyond large language models, a new paradigm is emerging: world models — AI systems that understand physical reality, hold memory, and plan sequences of action. General-purpose robots are already deploying in factories and logistics operations. AMI Labs, founded by Turing Award winner Yann LeCun and capitalized with $1 billion in the largest seed round in European venture history, is building the technologies that come after LLMs. European intellectual leadership here is real, but only the right infrastructure will make those models the lifeblood of European industry.

What Europe’s Innovation Model Gets Wrong

Europe has been here before. In the 1990s, it led the world in telecommunications. Then the internet economy emerged and most of Europe fell behind as Silicon Valley and tech giants rose. Not for lack of talent. It was the model for transforming innovation into products that fundamentally changed. Corporate innovation had flowed from long-term internal R&D programs. But in the twenty-first century, disruptive innovation started coming from startups. The results are game changing only when some of those startups can scale massively, not from a forest of small players that never break through.

The European Union continued to prioritize consumer protection and equal competition — even against non-European companies — over backing its own industry. Meanwhile, Fortune 500 companies bought almost exclusively American software, allowing US startups to flourish. European startups had no equivalent home advantage. European industry often preferred American software, effectively subsidizing its own competitors.

The same structural gap now threatens to repeat itself with AI.

The fix: treat outside innovation — startups, research institutions, technology networks — as equal partners to internal R&D. Moving from a 90/10 to a 50/50 coordinated balance between inside and outside spending is now a competitive requirement. And to maintain sovereignty, a meaningful share of that must funnel into European startups.

To justify this investment shift, an operational shift is equally necessary. Why? Because technology deployment often stalls, held back by legacy systems, regulatory complexity, and startup-incumbent friction. The answer lies in operational integration: connecting AI-native startups with established industries, mapping technology to specific bottlenecks and co-designing implementation from the start. In short: focus deeper on core strengths while drawing on a thriving external ecosystem.

From Copy-paste Venture Capital to Strategic Financing

Assuming states and major corporations play their role, the European venture industry must also adapt rather than continuing to copy-paste the American playbook.

The dominant American template — fund, scale, exit— is built around pension funds and individual startups. That model has produced remarkable companies, but it doesn’t serve European industrial sovereignty. With far fewer pension funds in Europe, adaptation is necessary.

What Europe needs is strategic venture: capital sponsored by industry and state, directed at the technological transformation of specific sectors. When industry and venture capital partner around a shared transformation goal, co-designing deployment and building the surrounding ecosystem, they create everything needed to scale. As electricity required many components to change the world — from light bulbs to power transformers — so does the AI transformation.

In Europe today, that means governments defining the strategic domains, setting rules that favor sustainable growth, and ensuring the surrounding ecosystem is built alongside. Funding AI companies without building surrounding infrastructure and collaboration will produce the same outcome: ceding another industry Europe was once competitive in.

Planification & Coordination: Creating Real Economic and Social Value

Strategic venture cannot work alone. China has demonstrated what state-guided transformation looks like at scale. Europe need not replicate Beijing’s approach, but it must recover the ambition. As Pompidou demonstrated, planification is about aligning capital, regulation, and strategic intent — a framework where the whole delivers far more than the sum of its parts.

Europe must connect these pieces deliberately: AI infrastructure, energy capacity, venture capital and technology transfer as an integrated system rather than separate policy lines. Technological sovereignty doesn’t mean building everything from scratch — France absorbed and deployed nuclear technology on its own terms. Europe can leverage technology developed in the US and China, provided it maintains sovereignty over data, regulation, and supply chains. And it must use its own procurement muscle: public institutions and corporate champions buying from European AI providers where they exist. Demand-side policy builds ecosystems faster than supply-side subsidy alone.

Conclusion

In Europe, progress has gradually given way to over-caution: protecting consumers, limiting risks, building rules that, however well-intentioned, too often slow innovation.

We may be five years from a transformation as radical as the one that reshaped automotive. Europe will adapt, one way or another. The challenge is to do so before a crisis, not after. Europe has the raw materials to transform: capital, research talent, industrial heritage, corporate champions, innovative startups. The gap is integration and orchestration.

The lesson of planification applies. Coordinated conditions, not just capital. The window is open. It will not stay that way for long.

About the Author