Predictions about the demise of Citizenship by Investment (CBI) have become increasingly common. Observers are questioning whether the industry can survive global pressures with some even suggesting that the industry’s best years are behind it.

However, this interpretation mistakes transformation for decline. CEO of CS Global Partners Micha Emmett confirmed this as she said what people are calling the end is actually the clean-up. “Investment migration isn’t shrinking, it’s growing up and the next ten years will prove it,” she said, adding that what lies ahead is not a wind-down but a transformation and the coming decade is set to be the strongest in the history of the industry.

Many of the industry’s most experienced practitioners share this view and are projecting that the sector could grow by three to four times over the next decade despite the most comprehensive regulatory reforms since the inception of citizenship by investment.

Far from signalling the end of investment migration, today’s reforms represent the next stage in its evolution. Every mature global industry reaches a point where stronger governance replaces rapid expansion. The industries that emerge from that process are typically more resilient, more credible and ultimately more valuable than those that came before. Citizenship by investment has now reached that moment.

As programmes are becoming more selective, more transparent and more aligned with global expectations, confidence among governments, financial institutions and investors will likely increase. The next decade is therefore unlikely to be defined by fewer opportunities, but by stronger ones.

Four Decades of Proven Demand

The modern CBI industry began in 1984 when St. Kitts and Nevis introduced the world’s first citizenship by investment programme. Few could have predicted that this initiative would become the foundation of an entirely new global industry.

Over the following decades, other jurisdictions adopted similar models and each of them refined the concept to suit their own national priorities. Caribbean nations established internationally recognised programmes while countries in Europe and elsewhere developed alternative approaches to investment migration.

Throughout this period, one trend remained remarkably consistent: demand continued to grow.

The industry expanded through global recessions, financial crises, political instability, the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting geopolitical alliances. Rather than weakening during periods of uncertainty, investment migration often became more attractive as affluent families sought greater security, mobility and diversification.

A Changing World Is Creating New Demand

The underlying drivers behind investment migration are becoming stronger and not weaker.

Geopolitical uncertainty has become a permanent feature of the global landscape. Political instability, regional conflict, sanctions, changing tax environments and economic volatility have encouraged wealthy families to diversify not only their investments, but also their citizenship options.

For many applicants, the motivation extends beyond business. Parents increasingly view a second citizenship as an investment in their children’s future as it gives them the access to internationally recognised education, high-quality healthcare and the ability to relocate if circumstances require. In an unpredictable world, optionality has become one of the most valuable assets a family can possess.

These long-term structural trends suggest that demand for reputable investment migration programmes is unlikely to diminish.

Regulation Is a Sign of Maturity

One of the most persistent misconceptions surrounding citizenship by investment is the belief that tighter regulation reflects an industry under pressure.

History suggests precisely the opposite. The global banking sector emerged stronger following the introduction of more comprehensive compliance requirements after the financial crisis. Financial technology companies expanded more rapidly once regulatory frameworks provided clarity for investors and consumers alike.

The aviation, insurance and pharmaceutical industries all experienced similar patterns. Increased oversight did not reduce confidence, it created it and Citizenship by investment is following the same trajectory.

Governments are placing greater emphasis on governance, transparency and accountability while recognising that the long-term credibility of their programmes depends on maintaining the highest international standards.

The Future of CBI Programmes

Over the coming years, citizenship by investment programmes are expected to adopt a new generation of safeguards designed to strengthen their integrity and reinforce confidence among both governments and investors.

These reforms are likely to include enhanced, multi-layered due diligence conducted by independent international firms which will ensure that only applicants who meet the highest standards are approved. Mandatory interviews may become a standard feature of the application process which will add another layer of scrutiny that protects the value and reputation of the citizenship held by every existing citizen. Greater regional cooperation is also expected to play an increasingly important role with participating countries aligning their standards and sharing best practices to strengthen the industry collectively rather than competing through weaker requirements.

At the same time, more transparent management of investment funds will provide applicants with greater assurance that their contributions are supporting the national development projects they are intended to finance. Clearer legal protections for investors which will be embedded directly within programme legislation are also likely to improve certainty around application procedures, timelines and applicants’ rights.

Collectively, these measures benefit investors just as much as the countries implementing them. A citizenship granted under rigorous governance and robust regulatory standards carries greater international credibility, commands stronger confidence from financial institutions and international partners, and offers a more secure and enduring asset for individuals and families seeking long-term global mobility.

Building a Genuine Connection

Another reform expected to shape the future of citizenship by investment is the introduction of a stronger “sense of belonging” requirement. This reflects the growing emphasis placed by international partners, including the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom on ensuring that economic citizens establish a meaningful connection with the countries from which they obtain citizenship.

Rather than viewing citizenship as a purely transactional process, future frameworks are likely to encourage applicants to demonstrate a genuine commitment to their adopted nation through measures such as periods of physical presence, engagement with local communities, participation in national life or other forms of cultural and economic contribution.

Rather than diminishing the appeal of citizenship by investment, such measures are likely to reinforce its long-term credibility. Stronger connections between applicants and their new home countries enhance the integrity of the programmes while increasing confidence among governments, financial institutions and international partners.

History suggests that higher standards rarely reduce demand for trusted services. The banking sector provides a compelling example: when stricter compliance and know-your-customer requirements were introduced, many predicted clients would be discouraged by the additional scrutiny. Instead, confidence in regulated institutions increased because rigorous standards made them more secure and more reputable. Citizenship by investment is likely to follow the same path with stronger requirements ultimately enhancing the value of the citizenship itself.

Why Stronger Standards Benefit Investors

For investors, the outlook is increasingly positive. As citizenship by investment programmes become more robust and internationally aligned, the value of participating in a well-regulated programme is likely to increase. Stronger due diligence, greater transparency and higher standards are expected to enhance both the credibility and long-term security of the citizenship acquired. Those who recognise this shift early may be best positioned to benefit as demand continues to outpace the supply of reputable programmes.

Looking Ahead

Since its introduction more than four decades ago, citizenship by investment has evolved into an established global industry that has delivered significant economic benefits to participating nations while expanding opportunities for investors worldwide. The reforms now taking shape are not signs of an industry in retreat but of one entering a more mature and sustainable phase. As governance strengthens and confidence grows, citizenship by investment is well placed to remain an increasingly important component of global mobility in the years ahead.