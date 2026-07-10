By Werner van Rossum

Enterprise finance is built to eliminate risk. The decisions that matter most cannot wait for it.

Enterprise finance processes are built to eliminate risk before it materializes. Period end closes are reconciled to the last entry. Controls are tested until exceptions are eliminated and most risk is avoided. Reports are checked, re-checked, and signed off. For the core fiduciary responsibility of the finance function, this instinct is correct and non-negotiable.

The instinct fails at the one moment that matters most: the decisions that shape an enterprise are the consequential ones, rather than the routine: where to commit capital, whether to launch a new system initiative, or push a merger forwards. These decisions are made under residual risk, on a clock, with information that cannot be complete. A function trained to wait for certainty will wait past the point where the decision still matters. The cost is not a wrong answer, but rather a right answer that arrives too late.

This is a design problem, and it has a known solution, rooted in military operations. Military command doctrine confronted the same problem under far higher stakes and resolved it with precision. Two bodies of work matter: the Prussian command philosophy of Auftragstaktik, dating back to the nineteenth century, now called Mission Command, and the decision cycle theory of the highly influential United States Air Force fighter pilot and Pentagon consultant John Boyd. Both address a single question that enterprise finance has not answered structurally: how do you act well under irreducible uncertainty, and fast enough for the action to matter?

Veto Is a Design Choice

Finance did not decide to be slow. It inherited an authority structure from a governance model built for a different job.

Financial statement governance exists to produce control. Completeness, accuracy, and the elimination of error are its virtues, and they are mostly the right virtues for reporting. The problem is that finance applied the same logic to decision-making, where the goals are different and often opposed. In a control process, an unresolved item is a defect to be resolved. In a decision process, waiting for every item to become clear is in itself a choice, and usually the wrong one.

The clearest structural symptom is the veto. In most large, globally distributed finance organizations, any unresolved issue considered significant can halt a decision, and any senior stakeholder can invoke one to do so. This feels prudent, but is actually an abdication, because it converts the absence of perfect readiness into a reason for inaction, and it distributes that reason to everyone with standing to object. When applied like this, the default tilts toward delay, and delay carries no visible cost, so the organization chooses it repeatedly.

The same pathology shows up in quieter forms. Consider how enterprise-wide performance metrics are sometimes changed. A senior executive decides a key measure should be redefined, or a new one added, mid-cycle, because the current view does not suit the moment. The change is within their authority, but at the same time it resets the shared picture the rest of the organization plans and stewards against, and it does so without the discipline that a structural change should require. Authority exercised as the unconstrained right to halt, or redraw the map, looks like control but is the opposite. It is the erosion of the coherence that lets an organization act in a controlled, rational way.

The distinction worth drawing is between control and direction. Control asks if everything is right. Direction asks if the organization can make a good decision in time to act on it. Finance has built extraordinary machinery for the first question and limited capabilities to deliver on the second.

A Problem Command Doctrine Already Solved

The Prussian army of the 1860s faced this exact challenge, with lives rather than earnings at stake. Helmuth von Moltke the Elder, Chief of the General Staff, concluded that no plan survives first contact with the enemy, because no two situations are ever alike. An army that waits for the center to resolve every uncertainty will always act on a picture that reality has already overtaken.

Moltke’s response was a designed system. Commanders issued directives that stated the situation, the intent, and the objective, and then deliberately left the method to subordinates. The doctrine ranked errors explicitly, and this is the part enterprise finance has never absorbed: a failure to act, or a delay, was treated as a more serious fault than a mistake in the choice of means. Inaction was the graver error. The system survives today in NATO doctrine as Mission Command, which names trust, disciplined initiative, and the acceptance of prudent risk among its load-bearing principles.

Two of those principles are critical. The first is prudent risk. Mission Command does not romanticize risk-taking. It distinguishes risk that has been assessed, bounded, and mitigated from risk that has merely been ignored, and it authorizes action only on the former. The second one is trust. The doctrine is explicit that subordinates exercise initiative only when they believe their commander will stand behind the outcome of their decisions. Trust is not a sentiment: it is the mechanism that transfers the downside of a decision off the person making it, which makes the decision executable rather than just permitted.

John Boyd supplied the cognitive theory beneath this. He described competition as a contest of decision cycles: observe, orient, decide, and act, in which the side that cycles faster forces the other to react to situations that have already changed. His central insight was that orientation, which is the conversion of observation into meaning, governs the cycle. When orientation is shared across an organization, distributed actors reach compatible conclusions without routing every choice to the central authority. The cycle collapses, and speed becomes a defining property of the organization rather than a heroic act by individuals.

Shared orientation can be built deliberately. A harmonized performance architecture gives the enterprise a single, governed picture of performance, an argument I set out in the World Financial Review. Plans that carry strategic intent rather than operational detail give that picture direction, which I described in the European Business Review. That architecture is necessary, but on its own it is not sufficient. Orientation tells an organization what it is looking at, but it does not tell the organization who may act on what it sees, or how much uncertainty that action is allowed to carry. That is the question of decision authority, and it is where command doctrine has more to teach finance.

Three Mechanisms for Decisions Under Uncertainty

The doctrine translates into three fundamental mechanisms that enterprise finance can employ.

The first is a deliberate error-tolerance asymmetry. Finance governance often prices a visible mistake as a costly error and treats delay to increase accuracy as free. If a wrong call damages a career and a slow call damages nothing, rational actors at every level choose slow. Mission Command inverts the setting on purpose, pricing delay as the graver fault. Encoding that asymmetry into how decisions are governed, and into how their outcomes are judged afterward, is the precondition for speed. No amount of analytics can overcome an incentive structure that rewards waiting.

The second is risk acceptance rather than risk elimination. The veto treats every open item as a blocker. Prudent-risk discipline treats open items as a portfolio to be sorted: which risks are material and must be closed before acting, which are real but mitigable with a fallback, and which are sufficiently insignificant to require no attention. The instrument for this sorting is an honest readiness assessment that states each residual item, its potential impact, its mitigation, and its likelihood. The assessment is what lets a leader accept risk responsibly, because it allows risk to be surfaced and managed, rather than avoided.

The third is trust as risk transfer. A recommendation to act under residual risk is only executable if the person making it is not left exposed to its downside alone. When senior leaders visibly own the consequences of a decision, they convert it from a personal gamble into an organizational commitment. This is the least technical of the three mechanisms, and cannot be delegated to a process, because it depends on leaders actually standing in front of the risk rather than behind the people carrying it.

A Go Decision Under Residual Risk

These mechanisms are not abstract. I watched all three operate in the highest-stakes decision of a multi-million-dollar finance transformation I led at a large, integrated energy company.

The program replaced the enterprise’s heritage financial planning & analysis platforms with a new integrated analysis environment based on a common, harmonized data model. At the go decision, weeks before the intended launch, the system was not fully finished. Dashboard performance sat well below targets on several high-traffic views. The automated feed for one major business was not yet integrated, though a manual load existed as a fallback and the team had committed to fix the feed before go-live. Several hundred lower-priority defects remained open, most of them preference rather than failure, for example a different axis, color, or a conviction that a design could be marginally improved to make it even better for a specific area of the business.

The disagreement in the room was real. One senior leader wanted every risk eliminated before launch, whereas others recognized the open items but saw no material blocker. The decision could have defaulted to the veto, and in many organizations it would have. Instead, two senior leaders reframed the question. The choice was not whether to go: the organization was going. The only question was which mitigations the residual risks required. That reframe is the error-tolerance asymmetry made audible. Delay had been priced as the graver fault, out loud, in real time.

The reframe held because the risk had been made visible. The readiness assessment laid out each open item with its impact, mitigation, and likelihood, which is what allowed the material risks to be separated from the insignificant. The high-impact defects carried commitments to close before launch. Performance, below target at the decision, was handed to a dedicated team that worked it for a month until it was sufficiently improved. The unintegrated feed had a fix date and a fallback. The preference defects were correctly set aside, and as it turned out, they were closed quietly two months after go-live and never asked about again.

The third mechanism was the one that changed the room. As the recommending leader, I had put the case for going forward in front of the finance president, and the decision turned on an exchange about whether the residual risk was acceptable. At one point the president noted that the risks business finance still raised were not material, and that if they were raised again, they should be brought to him directly so he could help steer the conversation. He took the downside of the decision onto himself. That is trust functioning as risk transfer, and it is what converted a contested recommendation into an executable commitment.

The program went live on the original schedule. Once the transition settled, the organizational verdict reversed. The same function that had voiced genuine objection at the go decision became uniformly positive about the system and the launch, and the program was subsequently recognized with the organization’s global excellence award. The decision that had been hard to make became one the enterprise was proudest of.

Redesigning the Veto

Enterprise finance does not lack rigor. It has more rigor than most other functions. What it often lacks is a doctrine for acting under the uncertainty that rigor can never fully remove, and in its absence it has defaulted to the veto, which prices delay at zero and hands a halt to anyone with standing to ask for one.

The veto is not a law of nature. It is a design choice, and command doctrine shows what the alternative can look like: an explicit asymmetry that prices delay as the graver fault, a discipline that accepts bounded risk instead of demanding elimination, and a trust mechanism that lets leaders carry the downside so that decisions can be made. None of this loosens the controls that protect the fiduciary core. It applies a different and equally deliberate logic to the decisions that controls were never meant to govern.

The question for a finance leader is not if the organization is careful enough. The question is if, at the next moment that demands a decision made under uncertainty, the organization is designed to make it, or designed to wait.

About the Author

Werner van Rossum is a global finance transformation leader with close to two decades of experience at a large, integrated energy company, where he has led some of the organization’s most complex planning, reporting, and analytics transformations. Renowned for his direct, clarity-driven leadership style, he specializes in transforming complicated financial processes and strategies into streamlined, insight-ready systems that support faster decisions and stronger strategic execution. He is widely recognized for transforming planning and finance organizations that long accepted complexity as inevitable.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



