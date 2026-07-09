Many investment decisions start with numbers. But the people who have spent enough time in the market know that numbers alone don’t protect you from mistakes.

That way of thinking developed over years of work for Ankur Ghosh. Early in his career, while working across UK financial markets and studying different businesses, he began to notice a pattern. Some companies had strong projections but struggled once real pressure appeared. Others performed steadily, even without dramatic numbers, because the basics were handled well. Those early lessons shaped how he evaluates opportunities today.

At SSV Capital, detailed financial work comes later. The first step is always to check a few fundamentals.

The First Check: The People in Charge

Before reviewing forecasts or projections, Ankur pays close attention to leadership. In his experience, the strength of a business is due to the people running it, not just the idea they are building. The first thing he usually looks for is integrity. Leaders need to be honest about risks and realistic about growth. Confidence is important, but so is transparency. Investors need to feel that they can trust the people they are backing, especially when conditions become uncertain.

Vision and execution are closely linked to each other. Leaders should know where the business is heading and what it will take to reach that point. A clear direction helps teams stay steady when challenges appear. Execution matters just as much. Many businesses begin with strong ideas, but only a few manage to carry them through difficult phases. Discipline in decision-making often makes the difference. These lessons came from years of watching how businesses behave in real situations, not perfect ones, which is why leadership remains the first and most important test before anything else.

The Second Check: The Market Itself

After leadership, attention shifts to the market. Not every opportunity exists in a space that can support long-term growth. Some markets gain attention quickly but lose momentum just as fast. That is why Ankur looks closely at whether the business is solving a real problem and whether demand is likely to hold over time.

This is one reason SSV Capital focuses on sectors such as banking, fintech, and real estate. These industries play a central role in how economies function. They also offer room for steady development when approached with discipline.

Fintech continues to improve how financial services are delivered, often making systems faster and easier to use. Real estate, by contrast, remains a more traditional sector, but one that rewards careful planning and long-term thinking.

Even within strong industries, timing matters. Entering a market too early or too late can change the outcome of an otherwise promising opportunity. Understanding the market clearly helps avoid unnecessary risk.

The Third Check: Shared Direction

The final step before deeper analysis is alignment. Over time, Ankur noticed that disagreements about direction often cause more damage than market conditions. When investors, founders, and managers expect different outcomes, tension builds quickly. Decisions slow down, and confidence weakens. Alignment helps prevent that.

It shows itself in simple ways, how teams talk about growth, how they define success, and how they react when challenges appear. When everyone is working toward the same long-term goal, progress tends to be steadier.

Without that shared direction, even strong businesses can lose momentum.

What Comes Before the Numbers

Financial models remain an important part of the process, but they are not the starting point. At SSV Capital, numbers are reviewed after leadership, market strength, and alignment are clearly understood.

That sequence reflects practical experience rather than theory. Strong businesses are built on solid foundations. Financial results usually follow when those foundations are in place.

For Ankur Ghosh, these three non-negotiables serve as a steady guide. They help reduce noise, avoid unnecessary risk, and keep attention on what matters most.

After years of working in financial markets, the conclusion has remained straightforward: numbers explain performance, but people, markets, and shared direction decide whether an investment lasts.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



