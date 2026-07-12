By Sasha Rubel

Europe doesn’t have an innovation problem. It has a scaling problem. And the window to fix it is closing fast.

Europe’s AI revolution is unfolding at speed. Across the continent, AI founders are building extraordinary solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges: from predicting mental health crises from just 30 seconds of speech, to technologies that can halve drug development timelines for rare diseases, and systems that can reduce patient admission times by 80%.

The ideas are world‑class, the ambition is real, and yet the conversation too often ends the same way for ambitious startups: “We started in Europe, but to scale, we’re looking elsewhere.”

This is a statement that should concern every policymaker, investor, and business leader across Europe.

The paradox in the numbers

AWS’s Unlocking Europe’s AI Potential 2026 research report, surveying over 34,000 businesses and citizens, shows 54% of European businesses now use AI, up from 33% just two years ago. Investment is also rising fast, up 26% year on year overall and 35% among startups. By any measure, this shows momentum.

But beneath this headline lies an uncomfortable truth: only 22% of businesses have deployed AI at scale. Nearly 6 in 10 remain at a basic stage, using tools like internal chatbots rather than embedding AI into core operations. It is like having a smartphone but only using it to make calls. Europe is starting strong but failing to move from experimentation to true transformation.

And the cost is significant: advanced adopters report 62% productivity gains, compared with 40% for those still experimenting. Closing this gap could unlock €191 billion in gross value added. Every month businesses remain stuck means lost productivity, slower innovation, and weaker competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the frontier is moving. Agentic AI, systems that autonomously plan and execute complex tasks, is barely known. Fewer than one in four European businesses have heard of it, and only 3% have deployed it. Yet nearly six in ten say they would adopt it once it is explained.

This is not primarily a technological problem, but a structural one: whether Europe can create an environment in which AI companies can scale without encountering systemic challenges.

The gap that fragments

The EU AI Act reflects genuine ambition, but businesses face a critical challenge: one framework with twenty-seven interpretations. A startup in Paris building AI diagnostics cannot easily expand across borders. It must navigate different national implementations, compliance expectations, and timelines for technology that evolves weekly.

The cost of this complexity is clear. 42% of IT budgets now go to compliance, and that share is rising. Companies citing regulatory uncertainty as their main barrier plan to invest 48% less in AI over three years. Among high-growth startups, 59% have delayed AI plans. The IMF estimates that internal EU friction is equivalent to a 110% tariff.

The answer is not less regulation, it is better regulation: coherent, predictable, and designed for scale. As Mario Draghi, economist and former Prime Minister of Italy, observed, Europe has a single market for toothpaste but not for artificial intelligence. Without coherence, the market remains fragmented.

The gap that drains talent

Organisations are also hitting a human ceiling. 44% of European businesses cite talent shortages as a brake on AI progress, up from 39% two years ago. It takes 5.5 months on average to fill AI-related roles, and 44% of projects are delayed as a result.

The challenge goes beyond technical roles. Leaders and boardrooms need AI fluency, not to code, but to make strategic decisions. Without this, organisations invest in pilots but neglect integration. Businesses do not buy AI models; they buy outcomes. When the link from model to workflow to KPI is missing, AI remains a side project.

Europe must treat AI skills as critical infrastructure. 76% of adopters report faster innovation cycles, rising to 91% among startups, but this acceleration is meaningless if the workforce cannot keep pace.

The gap that drives founders away

Europe produces some of the world’s most exciting AI startups. 76% have adopted AI, compared with 53% of large enterprises. These are Europe’s future champions. But four in ten would consider relocating and among the fastest-growing, the figure exceeds half.

The reasons are practical, not ideological. Over half cite better access to funding elsewhere, faster international scaling, and more predictable regulation. When asked what would persuade them to stay, 65% point to clearer regulation and 51% to improved funding.

Europe excels at creation but struggles with continuation. The decision to leave is not about preference, it is about possibility. Europe has the capital, trillions in pension and sovereign funds, but lacks mechanisms to channel it into scaling companies. This is not just an economic gap; it is a strategic one.

Optimism for the future

Despite these challenges, Europe is not in decline. It is on the cusp of leadership. Consider Proximie, which uses AI to connect surgeons across multiple countries with live, ultra-low-latency video. Or Iktos, combining AI and robotics to accelerate drug development for rare diseases. Or Paebbl, transforming captured CO₂ into building materials, showing how AI and sustainability can reinforce each other.

These companies, who are all part of AWS’ 2026 Pioneers cohort are not exceptional despite being European. They are exceptional because of it. Europe’s values, human dignity, sustainability, safety, and inclusion, are not constraints but strengths. They are why AI built here is trusted globally. But values alone do not create global champions. Conditions do.

Three shifts that would change everything

Europe’s AI moment is now. Other regions are moving quickly, and Europe risks missing its share of a $1.5 trillion opportunity. It must now make four critical steps:

Make the single market real for AI. Harmonise implementation of the AI Act so compliance in one country applies across all. Align with international standards and reduce the compliance burden that consumes 42% of tech budgets. Regulatory clarity should attract companies, not push them away.

Treat skills as infrastructure. Build AI literacy from classrooms to boardrooms through reskilling, education, and immigration policy. Today, 62% of large enterprises remain at a basic stage of AI adoption. Europe cannot wait for skills to catch up organically.

Build capital markets for scale. Create mechanisms to direct Europe’s institutional savings into high-growth companies. Standardise investment frameworks and use public procurement as a launchpad for innovation. When startups relocate for funding, it reflects a policy failure.

Build connective tissue between government, industry, and civil society. Innovation moves faster than regulation, and having worked in government for over a decade, I know how hard it is to keep pace. But without constant dialogue, we cannot build frameworks that are both technically grounded and future-proof—capable of enabling speed, scale, and trust. The goal is not to slow innovation, but to align those who build it with those who govern it. When that works, you get clarity like the German Autobahn: high speed is possible not because there are no rules, but because the rules are clear, trusted, and shared.

The real question

Europe has everything it needs: world-class research, talent, trusted values, a tech sector worth nearly $4 trillion and, as well as this, 72% of businesses believe Europe has the foundations to scale globally. What matters now is whether Europe can turn potential into performance.

Founders in Europe are not asking for ease. They are asking for possibility: the ability to stay, scale, and succeed here, combining ambition, responsibility, and momentum. It is time to give them that answer.

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