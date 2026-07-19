By Luigi Capoani

Artificial intelligence will increase productivity and transform labour markets, but the central challenge is ensuring that its benefits are distributed broadly across society.

A recent article published by The European Business Review explored one of the most debated issues of our time: the impact of artificial intelligence on the labour market. Public discussions are often dominated by two opposing narratives: on one side are those who predict the disappearance of millions of jobs; on the other are those who view artificial intelligence as a technology destined to generate unprecedented growth and prosperity. Both perspectives capture part of the truth, but risk overlooking a central issue. The real challenge is not whether artificial intelligence will eliminate certain jobs, but rather understanding how the economic benefits generated by this technological revolution will be distributed.

How Has Technology Changed Work in the Past?

The fear of machines replacing human beings is not new. Similar concerns accompanied the Industrial Revolution, the introduction of assembly lines, automation, and later the digital revolution; yet work did not disappear. Throughout history some professions vanished, others emerged, and many evolved. Technological progress has generally transformed the nature of work rather than eliminating it altogether.

Artificial intelligence is likely to follow a similar trajectory. However, there is one important caveat: when discussing AI, people often focus exclusively on its potential impact on intellectual or office-based occupations. In reality, the phenomenon is much broader. When combined with robotics, mechatronics, computer vision, sensors, and autonomous machines, artificial intelligence can also affect a broad range of manual and operational activities.

The traditional distinction between physical and intellectual labour may therefore become increasingly obsolete. A more meaningful boundary lies elsewhere: between activities that can be standardized and activities that require creativity, interpretation, adaptation, and the ability to assign meaning. Anything that can be reduced to procedures, rules, and relatively predictable patterns may, at least in principle, become increasingly automatable.

Is Productivity Really the Problem?

From an economic perspective, the most significant effect of artificial intelligence will likely be its impact on productivity. For more than two centuries, productivity has steadily increased through technological innovation. Humanity’s capacity to produce goods and services has expanded enormously, and global GDP has reached unprecedented levels.

Artificial intelligence is simply the latest chapter in this long process. It allows individuals and organizations to process information faster, automate tasks, support complex decisions, and improve efficiency. In many cases, it does not replace human labour but amplifies human capabilities.

Since AI will almost certainly contribute to further economic growth, the central issue is not the production of wealth, but rather who will benefit most from that growth.

History offers an important lesson. Economic growth and technological progress do not automatically translate into shared prosperity. Productivity can increase while inequality widens, and technological revolutions, for all the opportunities they generate, can also create winners and losers. The difference lies in how societies choose to organize and distribute the benefits of innovation.

Who Will Benefit from AI-Driven Growth?

Over recent decades, rising productivity has not always translated into a balanced distribution of wealth. In many advanced economies, wealth and capital have become increasingly concentrated, while large segments of the population continue to experience economic insecurity.

Artificial intelligence could intensify this trend. Those who control algorithms, data, computing infrastructure, and technological capital may capture an increasingly large share of the value created by the new economy.

This does not mean that technological progress should be resisted. On the contrary, innovation remains one of the most powerful drivers of human advancement. It does, however, mean that the challenge is not producing more wealth, but ensuring that a meaningful share of that wealth is broadly distributed.

A sustainable economy is not merely one that grows; it is one in which a sufficiently large portion of society tangibly benefits from growth and innovation. If artificial intelligence substantially increases productivity while only a small group captures most of the gains, social tensions may intensify despite overall economic progress.

The debate surrounding artificial intelligence should therefore extend beyond technology itself. It should also address education, workforce adaptation, access to opportunity, and the mechanisms through which societies distribute the benefits generated by innovation.

Can AI Enhance Human Capabilities Rather Than Replace Them?

Artificial intelligence is often portrayed as a competitor to human beings. This characterization can be misleading.

In many contexts, AI functions primarily as a tool of cognitive augmentation. It enables users to analyze vast amounts of information, identify patterns, generate hypotheses, and accelerate decision-making processes.

Its value depends heavily on who uses it. An advanced system in the hands of an unprepared user may produce limited results. The same system in the hands of a researcher, entrepreneur, engineer, physician, or policymaker can significantly enhance productivity and innovation.

Paradoxically, artificial intelligence may make human capital even more important. Knowledge, culture, critical thinking, and interpretative abilities could become increasingly valuable in an AI-driven economy. Rather than replacing expertise, AI often magnifies the capabilities of those who possess it.

Could AI Allow Humans to Focus on More Creative Activities?

A question that is rarely asked is why we automatically assume it is undesirable for machines to perform certain tasks instead of humans.

For centuries, technological progress has gradually freed people from physically demanding and repetitive work. Artificial intelligence may extend this process to many standardized activities, whether cognitive or manual. Through its integration with robotics and mechatronic systems, AI may increasingly affect not only office-based occupations but also a wide range of practical and operational activities.

If applied wisely, this technology could allow individuals to devote more time to research, creativity, innovation, design, strategic thinking, and human relationships. The objective should not be to preserve every existing task simply because it exists. Rather, it should be to create conditions in which people can focus on activities that make the best use of uniquely human capabilities.

In this sense, artificial intelligence should not necessarily be viewed as a threat to human potential. It may instead become a tool that enables individuals to move away from standardized tasks and toward forms of work that require greater imagination, judgment, and originality.

Can Machines Truly Be Creative?

There is, however, a deeper issue.

When discussing artificial intelligence, we often focus on its ability to generate texts, images, analyses, and solutions. Far less attention is given to the question of what it truly means to understand something.

Imagine a cave. For a prehistoric human being, it can become a home, a shelter, or a place of safety. Yet the cave was not created to be a home; it exists simply because natural processes formed it. The meaning of “home” does not belong to the cave itself. It belongs to the human being who observes it and assigns it a purpose.

This analogy helps illuminate a fundamental difference between artificial intelligence and human beings.

AI outputs may appear creative, original, and at times astonishing. Yet the system assigns no meaning to what it produces. It processes statistical correlations, probabilities, and patterns within data, and its outputs can be remarkably sophisticated, but they remain devoid of an autonomous will that gives them purpose.

This inevitably leads to a deeper question: what is creativity?

If creativity is simply the ability to combine existing elements in novel ways, then artificial intelligence is already demonstrating impressive creative capabilities. If, however, creativity involves consciousness, intentionality, and the capacity to assign meaning to the world, the issue becomes far more complex.

We do not yet know whether these qualities are entirely reducible to material processes — and therefore, in principle, reproducible by machines — or whether something more fundamental is involved. Philosophical traditions, religions, and cultural narratives have long pointed towards this deeper dimension, describing it through concepts such as consciousness, spirit, or soul. J.R.R. Tolkien, for example, referred to the “Imperishable Flame” as a metaphor for the creative principle that gives meaning to existence.

Science has not yet provided a definitive answer. What we can observe today is that artificial intelligence appears primarily as an extraordinary instrument for amplifying human capabilities. It can accelerate research, assist reasoning, and generate new combinations of ideas, but goals, values, and meaning continue to be defined by human beings.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence will profoundly transform the labour market. Some professions will change, others will emerge, and others will disappear. Yet employment is not the central issue.

The primary challenge concerns the distribution of the wealth generated by rising productivity and society’s ability to ensure that the benefits of technological progress are broadly shared. At the same time, AI offers the possibility of freeing human beings from many standardized activities and allowing them to focus more on what makes them unique: creativity, interpretation, judgment, and the ability to assign meaning to the world around them.

The future of artificial intelligence will therefore depend not only on what machines become capable of doing, but also on how societies choose to distribute the benefits of progress and how human beings choose to use these technologies to enhance their own potential.

About the Author