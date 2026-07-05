By Thom Newton

In an era of AI-generated sameness, global brands grow by adapting meaningfully to local cultures rather than enforcing uniformity.

Cultural intelligence is becoming one of the most important competitive advantages for global brands, says Thom Newton, Global CEO of Conran Design Group. As generative AI makes it easier to create and scale content across markets, brands face a growing risk of creative sameness and design flatness. The strongest global organisations, he argues, will balance consistency with cultural relevance, using local insight to strengthen rather than dilute their identity.

Many brands today are choosing efficiency over originality when it comes to scaling globally. You can understand the appeal: generative AI is making it easier than ever to produce logos, campaigns and content. In fact, Forrester estimates that 91% of U.S. agencies have adopted generative tools and 90% of advertising professionals use them at least once a week. It’s efficient, yes. But at what cost? While it might help businesses scale at pace, it also perpetuates and accelerates sameness. Brand distinction, character and nuance risk falling by the wayside.

When everyone puts similar prompts into similar AI models, we get similar outputs. Individually they might feel effective, however, collectively, these outputs often converge into mediocrity. Zoom out, and you see that these models nudge creativity towards a ‘safe’, aggregated middle ground, where everything feels predictable and interchangeable. There’s no denying that AI is revolutionising communications and unlocking previously unthinkable potential for growth – but there’s an essential balance to be struck. Distinctive creativity still requires strong human direction, even when the tool at hand is AI.

It’s not just a problem for design originality. For global brands showing up in multiple markets, these generic outputs can be problematic. AI’s ‘flattening’ of brands is a risk that business leaders must take seriously before the commercial damage is done.

The key to brand resonance is now countering this homogenisation through culturally informed and relevant, human-led design. Scaling is not about diluting the brand to be globally palatable; it’s about sharpening it through specificity.

The commercial value of cultural intelligence

Cultural fluency has moved from a nice-to-have to a vital element of any global growth strategy. (A big budget campaign can only do so much when entering new markets.) Consumer loyalty is earned when brands authentically resonate with lived experiences across geographies.

The balance that must be struck is creating resonance at a regional or local level while maintaining brand coherence at a global level. Brands like Nike and Google, for example, demonstrate a clear understanding of their local audience while never underselling their global scale.

For businesses entering new markets, cultural intelligence isn’t optional. Those who fail to inform their strategy with cultural insight will find that their brand simply doesn’t connect.

Plural perspectives from the start

A local perspective isn’t a sticker that you can apply to an existing idea. To design a global brand with meaning, personality and nuance, differences must be integrated upstream.

In practice, this means involving colleagues from multiple regions and listening to varied cultural experiences to help shape the creative brief. AI can accelerate both production and consistency, but it’s human judgment that will add the nuance, the specificity and the unpredictability that machines lack. The goal isn’t to create endless variations of logos or campaigns, but to create a coherent brand system that can flex meaningfully across multiple markets.

Think of it as a collective intelligence system: a network of knowledge and insights distributed across geographies that contributes to a clear central idea. Rather than one cultural centre dictating all decisions, the strongest systems harness ‘many right answers’ from different markets. Each of these inputs sharpens your brand; human insight adds the friction, depth and resonance that AI cannot reproduce.

Sharpening brand through cultural lenses

It’s valid to question whether varied perspectives might dilute a brand, but, in reality, when correctly shaped by multiple viewpoints, brands become clearer and more distinctive.

Nike shows that localisation can go beyond products into identity itself. Built on a consistent global identity around performance and its famous tagline “Just Do It”, Nike’s strength lies in how that message is expressed across different regions and cultures. Campaigns such as Dream Crazy in the US, featuring Colin Kaepernick, or its regionally specific football and cricket campaigns in Europe and India, shape different interpretations of ambition, resilience and success. The core message remains the same, but its expression shifts depending on context. Placing a cultural lens over the globally recognisable elements of a brand will strengthen rather than dilute its identity.

This is also something Spotify does well; embedding into local culture through curation and context. Curated playlists, editorial choices and city-specific campaigns reflect how different markets listen to music, blending data-led personalisation with cultural taste.

Google presents a more subtle example. Its products operate on a single global infrastructure but derive meaning from billions of culturally specific interactions. Search results in Japan will prioritise both local language and local etiquette, while Android customisation allows for right-to-left scripts or other country-specific input methods. These are micro-adaptations which aren’t deviations, rather they are how the core brand system learns and stays relevant to lived experience.

These examples show that localisation doesn’t weaken brand identity, it refines it. Whether through identity-led storytelling, cultural curation, or subtle system-level adaptation, strong global brands maintain a consistent core while allowing expression to shift across contexts. This balance between stability and flexibility is what makes them feel both globally recognisable, and locally relevant.

Designers should use these cultural differences and creative tensions to move beyond a safe, AI-driven middle ground and create work that feels more specific, expressive and emotionally resonant.

What leaders should do now

Audit your brand strategy. Are you embedding cultural intelligence from the start? Treat cultural fluency as a KPI alongside awareness and sentiment. Involve plural perspectives early. Build cross-regional teams, invite employees from different markets to contribute to ideation and combine with on-the-ground research. Difference should inform the concept, not just the execution. Balance efficiency with originality. It’s fine to use AI to scale production but make genuine human insight your priority for both ideation and stress-testing AI outputs through the relevant local lens(es). Design flexible systems, not one–offs. Create core brand assets that can be adapted in a meaningful manner and use them with consistency and conviction. Define which brand principles must remain constant, and which can flex. Measure and iterate. Track how well the brand speaks to people across a multitude of demographics and geographies. Feedback loops can serve as an invaluable tool in refining the balance between the need for global consistency and powerful local relevance.

A sharper future for global brands

The challenge for global brands is not simply to scale but to remain distinctive and relevant in a world drowning in AI-generated content. Creative sameness is a trap that is easy to fall into; but what might feel safer and easier in the short-term is damaging for brands in the long-term. As AI accelerates, the real gap isn’t production speed or design consistency – it’s meaning. A lack of meaning causes brands to stagnate and audiences to feel numb.

Scaling brands effectively requires a coherent ecosystem of interactions that make you feel something. For global brands, cultural intelligence is the answer. We must bring varied perspectives upstream and prioritise human insight and judgment to help brands build systems that are both coherent and culturally rich. So, the question for business leaders is this: as AI floods the world with content, will your brand stand out – or simply add to the noise?

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