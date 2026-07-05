By Petra Smith

Generative AI doesn’t respond to persuasive copy – it evaluates consistency, specificity, and third-party evidence across your entire digital footprint.

Marketing has always rewarded the well-crafted message. But generative AI – now embedded in how millions of buyers discover and evaluate vendors – is indifferent to persuasion. Petra Smith, Founder and CEO of Squirrels & Bears, a London-based marketing and PR consultancy, highlights that AI doesn’t read your brand voice – it reads your evidence. The businesses that will win at AI discoverability are not the loudest or most polished. They are the most consistently, specifically credible.

How does generative AI actually decide who to recommend?

When a potential client asks an AI tool to recommend a specialist in their sector, the model is not browsing your homepage, hoping to be impressed. It is conducting due diligence at scale.

It pulls data from across your digital footprint – your website, press coverage, directory listings, social profiles, and the contexts in which your name appears in third-party sources. Then it looks for agreement.

Where it finds consistency, it gains confidence. Where it finds gaps, contradictions, or a brand that presents itself differently across platforms, it loses confidence.

An AI model that has lost confidence in your data does not caveat. It simply leaves you out of the answer.

How AI Evaluates Discoverability



Signal What AI reads Risk if missing Consistency Same name, niche, and positioning across all platforms Conflicting data triggers exclusion Specificity Clearly defined audience and sector expertise Generalist positioning produces no authority signal Third-party validation Mentions, quotes, citations in credible external sources Claims without evidence are disregarded Digital footprint completeness Active, aligned presence across relevant directories and platforms Gaps reduce overall confidence in the brand

Source: Squirrels & Bears

Why is an outdated directory listing now a strategic problem?

Most businesses have accumulated a digital presence over the years – across platforms they no longer actively manage, in directories they may have forgotten exist. For traditional marketing purposes, an outdated listing or an inconsistent company description was a minor housekeeping issue. For AI discoverability, it is a liability.

AI search engines pull data from Google Business Profiles, industry directories, review platforms, social channels, and data aggregators. When they encounter misalignment – a different service description here, an old address there, a positioning statement that no longer reflects what the business actually does – they face a credibility problem.

Faced with conflicting data, the safest response for the model is exclusion. Your business does not appear as unreliable. It simply does not appear.

The practical fix:

Audit every platform where your business has a presence

Establish one definitive version of the truth: your name, your niche, your services, your positioning

Enforce that version everywhere, systematically

Treat every listing as a live data source, not a one-time task

It is not glamorous work. But it is now foundational to whether your business appears in AI-driven discovery at all.

How does AI tell the difference between expertise and general competence?

AI systems distinguish genuine expertise from general competence through specificity. A business that claims to do everything for everyone provides no clear signal of authority to a language model. A business that is demonstrably, consistently the best option for a defined audience in a defined sector gives the model something to work with.

Niche is no longer a limitation. For AI discoverability purposes, it is an asset.

The same principles that apply to businesses apply to individuals – to founders, to leaders, to anyone building professional authority in their field. Personal branding has always been about reputation: what you are known for, who knows it, and how consistently that picture holds across contexts.

What has changed is that reputation now has a machine audience as well as a human one, and the machine is reading for different signals.

An AI model assessing an individual’s authority is not swayed by a well-written bio or a high follower count. It is looking for validation.

The signals that matter:



Citations in credible publications

Consistent third-party descriptions of expertise

A body of work – articles, commentary, media appearances, speaking engagements – that supports the expertise claimed

Unlinked mentions in sector reports and industry press

For leaders who have relied on polished, high-frequency content to maintain visibility, this represents a meaningful shift. Substance and third-party validation matter considerably more than volume.

A single piece of genuinely authoritative commentary, picked up and cited by credible sources, does more for AI discoverability than a month of well-designed social posts that exist only on your own channels.

What is the practical difference between traditional SEO and AI discoverability?

Traditional SEO valued backlinks as a proxy for authority. AI systems apply that logic more broadly and less mechanically.

An unlinked mention of your business in a credible industry publication carries weight. A quote from your founder in a sector report is a signal. A case study referenced by a third-party source is evidence. These are all data points that AI reads as validation: proof that your authority exists beyond your own words.

Traditional SEO vs. AI Discoverability



Dimension Traditional SEO AI Discoverability Primary signal Backlinks and keyword density Cross-platform consistency and third-party validation What is rewarded High-volume content and domain authority Specific, evidenced expertise in a defined niche Key platforms Website and Google search Entire digital footprint including directories, PR, social Content strategy Frequent output across channels Authoritative content cited by credible sources Personal brand factor Bio optimisation and follower growth Media appearances, citations, and earned mentions

Source: Squirrels & Bears

What should businesses prioritise first?

Most marketing strategies are still built around the same objectives they have always addressed: reach, engagement, conversion, and brand awareness. Those objectives remain valid.

But ahead of all of them sits a question most teams have not yet thought to ask: Are we credible, specific, and sufficiently well-evidenced to be surfaced by the systems that now control the first moment of discovery?

A starting audit checklist:



Is your positioning consistent across your website, LinkedIn, Google Business Profile, and sector directories?

Does your stated expertise match the niche you actually serve, with evidence to support it?

Do independent sources – press, directories, third-party content – describe you in consistent terms?

Is there a body of third-party work that validates the authority you claim?

Are there platforms where your presence is outdated, contradictory, or absent?

What AI is measuring, at its core, is the same thing a careful human buyer has always measured: whether the claims you make about yourself are supported by the world outside you. The marketing that works in this environment is not louder or more polished than what came before. It is more real. As AI becomes the first point of contact in the discovery process for more buyers, the businesses that invest in earned credibility rather than manufactured visibility will hold the most durable competitive advantage.

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