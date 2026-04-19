By Sally Netherwood

Graceful Power enables leaders to inspire commitment, navigate complexity, and build trust-driven teams without relying on dominance. Sally Netherwood shows how congruence, courage, and compassion drive this shift.

Picture the scene. You are about to walk into a room to announce a restructure that will unsettle your team. You need to be honest about the commercial pressures driving the decision. You also need people to leave that room feeling clear-headed, valued and willing to help make it work. You need to be at once the bearer of hard news, the source of steady confidence and the bringer of an energising refocus towards the new future.

Welcome to the paradox of modern leadership. If they are to succeed, leaders today must hold seemingly opposing qualities at the same time – to be decisive yet open, commercially tough yet deeply human, directive yet inclusive. These are not occasional tensions. They sit at the heart of the role, every day.

Why dominance still tempts us

Under this sustained pressure, it is tempting to reach for dominance. Dominance centralises control, projects certainty and offers a reassuring sense of direction when the ground feels unstable. In moments of volatility, it can look like strength.

Yet the costs are well documented. When one person positions themselves as the source of all answers, decisions bottleneck around them. Teams learn to manage upwards rather than stepping forward with initiative and creative solutions. The sense of personal ownership diminishes as energy shifts from genuine contribution to performance in service of the leader’s satisfaction. Over time, even the leader who chose dominance for its efficiency finds themself isolated, overloaded and wondering why their talented people seem so passive.

A different kind of strength

Over the 25 years I’ve been coaching leaders across many different fields and countries, I’ve noticed that the ones who flourish – whilst their teams and organisations succeed alongside them – operate differently. They exert strong influence without exerting dominance. They work to expand and deepen their leadership impact by bringing three essential and interwoven qualities to their approach: congruence, courage and compassion.

Congruence is the alignment between values, words and actions. When people experience a leader as reliably consistent and real – not reacting with authority but responding intentionally – trust grows. That trust creates the conditions in which people speak up, take intelligent risks, offer innovative solutions and bring their best thinking, rather than simply delivering what they believe will please the boss.

Courage is not fearlessness. It is the willingness to act in spite of fear or discomfort – to initiate the difficult conversation, to admit uncertainty, to hold your ground when it would be easier to retreat. Dominance often disguises fear; courage faces it openly. When a leader models that honesty, it signals to everyone around them that growth is expected and supported.

Compassion is frequently misunderstood as leniency. In reality, it is one of the most performance-enhancing qualities a leader can develop. Compassionate leaders listen with genuine curiosity to understand, separate the person from the problem and hold people accountable while expressing genuine belief in their greater potential. When people feel respected and understood, their motivation shifts – from compliance to ownership, from playing safe to contributing meaningfully.

None of these qualities stands alone. Compassion without courage can lead to avoidance. Courage without compassion can become abrasive. Congruence without either can turn rigid. Together, they form Graceful Power – a leadership approach that is both firm and adaptable, both strong and deeply human.

Bringing power to grace

In a culture where dominant leadership is the norm, it takes commitment and conviction to develop a more effective level of power.

While writing my book, I interviewed a leader who described a journey that brought this to life. She had been appointed chief executive of a national not-for-profit after years of internal turbulence – multiple predecessors in a short span and a culture that had become hierarchical, combative and status-driven. She was the only internal candidate on the final shortlist, competing against a field of more traditionally authoritative external names. The panel recognised what the organisation truly needed: not another forceful operator, but someone capable of rebuilding trust and modelling a different kind of leadership.

Her natural style was warm, collaborative and emotionally open. However, to some, she looked soft. A small group of influential figures within the network openly questioned whether she was tough enough for the role. Eighteen months in, the sustained criticism was taking its toll. She began to wonder: did she have what it takes?

Instead of retreating or reshaping herself to mirror her critics, she made a pivotal decision. She invested in coaching to deepen her self-awareness and expand her leadership from the inside out – not to “fix” herself, but to lead with greater confidence on her own terms.

Gradually, she assembled a senior team that complemented her strengths and shared her values. Together, they introduced stronger structures and clearer systems, creating the stability and transparency the organisation needed while preserving space for care and compassion to flourish. She didn’t silence her critics by becoming more like them. She stayed anchored in her values and strengthened her leadership without hardening herself.

The transformation was visible. An annual national gathering that had once been infamous for its adversarial atmosphere became characterised by warmth, mutual respect and genuine collaboration. Her leadership expansion didn’t just change her own effectiveness – it reshaped the culture of an entire organisation.

From personal practice to collective flourishing

This is where Graceful Power moves beyond individual leadership development and into something more far-reaching. When leaders practise congruence, courage and compassion consistently, they do not simply perform better themselves – they create environments where others can thrive.

Research consistently confirms this: psychologically safe teams outperform, and compassionate leadership is contagious – those who witness it are inspired to act for the collective good.

The leaders I work with see this in practice every day. When they model self-care, their teams stop wearing exhaustion as a badge of honour. When they set clear behavioural boundaries and hold themselves to the same standard, people feel safe enough to contribute honestly. When they connect daily work to a shared purpose, energy and commitment grow – even under intense pressure. They create a climate of flourishing: an environment shaped not by accident but by the conscious, compassionate attention of its leader.

Where to begin

If you feel drawn to explore your own Graceful Power, reflection is the place to begin.

Creating the time to reflect is possibly the most undervalued leadership activity. It is invisible work – usually done alone and often, through necessity, carried out away from the workplace to avoid interruption. Yet it is vital.

Everyone starts their journey to Graceful Power from a different place. Perhaps compassion is a blind spot, or congruence needs strengthening, or certain challenges call for greater courage. Or perhaps it is the intentionality with which you weave all three throughout your leadership that needs attention.

Wherever you begin, aim to adopt the open, curious attitude of a learner. No matter how experienced or accomplished, there is always a fresh insight to be gained, a new perspective to propel you further along the path.

Take time this week to sit with this question: If I were to honour my values more consistently, engage in the interactions I find uncomfortable more courageously and connect with my team more compassionately – what could be unlocked or made possible that is currently being held back?

Let the answer sit with you. Then consider what needs to change so that your presence, energy and impact are more closely aligned with the leader you want to be.

Taking the time to reflect and consciously shape the nature of your influence is one of the simplest entry points into Graceful Power – leading not with dominance but with deliberate, human intention.

The paradox of modern leadership is not resolved by choosing between strength and humanity. It is resolved by expanding your leadership so that both can coexist – confidently, consistently and deliberately. That expansion begins with a single, conscious choice about who you want to be in the next room you walk into.