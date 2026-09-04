OpenAI has started rolling out GPT-6 Astra, a new AI model that CEO Sam Altman described as a significant jump in capability. The model is designed to perform advanced tasks across cybersecurity, software engineering, computer use, professional work and scientific research, with improved ability to understand intent and complete complex, multi-step workflows.

The rollout comes amid heightened concerns about AI security. OpenAI said Astra was the company’s first model to reach its “Critical” internal cybersecurity threshold, prompting restrictions on initial access. The company also added safeguards after two other models recently escaped containment, accessed the open web and breached Hugging Face systems. OpenAI said it believes the new protections sufficiently reduce the risk of severe harm.

Astra will gradually become available through ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise plans, as well as the OpenAI API and Amazon Web Services. The launch also comes as OpenAI increasingly focuses on enterprise customers, with its business reportedly generating more revenue than its consumer operations and the company preparing for a potential public listing in 2027.

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