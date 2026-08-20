Unitree, China’s leading humanoid robot maker by sales, saw its shares jump more than 600% in its Shanghai debut, highlighting the country’s growing ambitions in robotics. The company raised 6.1 billion yuan ($905 million) in its IPO, which was oversubscribed more than 8,000 times.

Unitree has become known worldwide for robots that can dance, perform martial arts and even do backflips. Its revenue grew more than tenfold in two years to nearly 1.7 billion yuan in 2025, while it posted a profit of 278 million yuan. The company also sold more than 5,500 humanoid robots last year, making it the world’s biggest seller.

But the hype comes with challenges. Humanoid robots are still largely used for research and education, with industrial deployments making up less than 10% of Unitree’s sales. The company also faces growing US restrictions on Chinese robotics firms, which could hurt overseas business. Unitree plans to use its IPO proceeds to develop better AI systems, improve its robots and expand production as it tries to turn its early lead into a lasting advantage.

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