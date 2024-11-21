China has overtaken Germany in industrial robot use, ranking third globally in robot density, according to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR). With 470 robots per 10,000 workers—more than double its 2019 figure—China trails only South Korea and Singapore. Germany now ranks fourth with 429 robots per 10,000 employees. China’s heavy investment in automation highlights the increasing competitiveness it poses to Germany’s export-driven industrial base, as Europe’s largest economy grapples with economic contraction and stiff global competition.
