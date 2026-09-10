Apple unveiled its biggest product lineup of the year on Wednesday, with the long-awaited foldable iPhone Duo taking center stage. The company also introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12. The Duo starts at $1,999 and features a 7.6-inch inner display, a titanium body, multitasking support and Apple Pencil compatibility. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, a $100 increase from last year, while the Pro Max starts at $1,299.

AI was another major focus of the event. Apple introduced the A20 Pro, its first 2-nanometer iPhone chip, to boost on-device AI performance. Apple also upgraded Siri with AI capabilities that let it carry out tasks across different apps, while adding new AI-powered health features to the Apple Watch. A new Audio Intelligence feature can record and summarize conversations, while Apple Reference Image lets users verify that photos were captured by an iPhone rather than generated by AI.

Apple also unveiled its second-generation C2 modem, which the company says is 50% faster and uses 15% less energy than its predecessor. Despite the range of new products, investors appeared cautious during the event, with Apple shares initially falling. The company is betting that the foldable iPhone and its growing AI capabilities can drive a new premium upgrade cycle, even as higher prices and strong competition from Chinese foldable-phone makers create challenges.

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