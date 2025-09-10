Apple on Tuesday introduced the iPhone Air, its first major redesign in years, at its annual product event in Cupertino, California. CEO Tim Cook called the new device the “biggest leap ever for iPhone.”

The thinner iPhone Air headlined the company’s updated lineup, which also includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Built with “spacecraft titanium,” the iPhone Air is just 5.6 millimeters thick and features a 6.5-inch display. It has a single front and rear camera but promises “all-day battery life.”

Apple also upgraded the Pro models, giving them larger batteries, more memory, and stronger “ceramic shield” displays. The Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch screen and up to 2 terabytes of storage.

Analysts said the new design could reignite consumer interest. “Apple’s iPhone 17 Air was the headline announcement, reflecting the company’s push to prove it can still differentiate through design,” said Emarketer analyst Gadjo Sevilla.

Despite the announcement, Apple’s stock fell about 1.5% Tuesday, extending losses to nearly 4% this year. Some investors noted that Apple’s updates still trail rivals like Samsung, which launched its Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year.

Beyond iPhones, Apple refreshed its wearables and audio lineup. The company introduced AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate tracking, real-time language translation, improved noise cancellation, and better fit. Apple executives demonstrated how the earbuds can translate live conversations into different languages using Apple Intelligence.

Apple also launched three new watches: the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. The Series 11 was billed as the “thinnest and most comfortable watch” with 5G connectivity, 24-hour battery life, and stronger glass. The Ultra 3 now features satellite connectivity and a 42-hour battery. Health upgrades include blood pressure monitoring, sleep scoring, and ovulation prediction.

Prices for the new lineup remain mostly steady despite tariffs. The iPhone 17 with 256 gigabytes will start at $799, compared to last year’s $899 for the iPhone 16 with the same storage. The iPhone Air begins at $999, matching the previous Plus model.

All devices will be available starting September 19.

