Apple will host its next major product showcase on September 9 at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California, where it is expected to introduce the iPhone 17 and new Apple Watches.

The company announced the event in invitations sent to media outlets Tuesday, featuring the tagline “Awe dropping.” While Apple keeps product details under wraps until launch, the September unveiling of new iPhones has been an annual tradition since 2012.

This year’s gathering is considered Apple’s most important event, as its flagship iPhone remains the company’s biggest revenue driver. The announcements will also be closely watched by Wall Street, eager to see whether Apple can maintain its reputation as an innovator in the age of artificial intelligence.

The spotlight will likely be on a new slim iPhone model, which Bloomberg has described as the MacBook Air of smartphones — sleeker and lighter, though possibly with trade-offs in battery performance and camera quality. Alongside the new variant, Apple is expected to reveal the standard iPhone 17 and updated Pro models, which typically feature larger screens, more advanced cameras, and titanium construction.

The company has faced challenges with previous lineup expansions. The iPhone Mini was discontinued after two generations, and the larger iPhone 16 Plus has accounted for only 5–10% of shipments, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He has predicted Apple will phase out the Plus model in 2025.

Beyond the iPhone, the event may include new Apple Watch models and updates to other devices. Apple is under pressure to refresh its Siri digital assistant after delaying a major upgrade that would have helped it compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

Apple framed the iPhone 16 as “built for Apple Intelligence” last year, signaling an ongoing strategy of tying hardware upgrades to AI integration. Investors have shown confidence, with shares rising after Apple reported strong iPhone sales in July despite setbacks in its AI rollout.

The launch also comes as Apple navigates President Donald Trump’s trade policies. CEO Tim Cook said in July that tariffs would cost the company $1.1 billion this quarter. To mitigate the impact, Apple has shifted much of its iPhone production for the U.S. market to India. While most Indian imports will soon face tariffs of up to 50%, smartphones remain exempt.

Trump has further hinted that Apple may avoid upcoming 100% tariffs on semiconductors, citing the company’s pledge to expand U.S. manufacturing. Earlier this month, Apple announced a $600 billion investment to build a domestic chip supply chain and grow its U.S. operations.

Related Readings