Apple has announced an additional $100 billion investment in the United States, responding to mounting pressure from President Donald Trump to shift more of its operations to American soil.

The move adds to the tech giant’s previous pledge of $500 billion in U.S. spending over four years. The White House said the new commitment would help boost domestic production of Apple components and support national economic security.

Speaking at a formal event at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said the expanded investment would lead to “massive” growth in Apple’s local supply chain. He also revealed plans for new data centers and a smart glass facility in Harrisburg, Kentucky, to be used in iPhones and smartwatches.

The announcement follows Trump’s earlier warning to Apple about steep import duties if it failed to relocate iPhone manufacturing to the United States. In January, the president launched a new round of global tariffs, including a 30% levy on Chinese-made goods and a possible 100% rate on chips and semiconductors.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, stood beside Trump during the announcement and emphasized the company’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing. “The initial $500 billion investment is already yielding results,” he said, adding that the new funding “will spur even more production right here in America for critical components used in Apple products all around the world.”

Cook also gifted Trump a glass statue, assembled on the Oval Office’s Resolute Desk, in a symbolic gesture of partnership.

Apple’s stock rose more than 5% following the announcement.

A White House spokesperson called the investment a direct result of the administration’s economic strategy. “Today’s announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry,” the statement read, pointing to the broader goal of reshoring critical supply chains.

Apple has long relied on China for the majority of its product assembly but began adjusting its operations after Trump’s first term. In response to recent tariffs, the company has rerouted some production to India and Vietnam, where duties remain lower. Still, Apple paid over $800 million in border taxes from April to June and expects an additional $1.1 billion in the months ahead.

With tariffs on Indian exports expected to rise to 50%, the company faces increasing pressure to shift operations further. During a recent investor call, Cook highlighted Apple’s plans for a manufacturing academy in Michigan and its $500 million deal with MP Materials, a U.S. firm producing rare earth magnets. The government has invested in the company and guaranteed a minimum price for its materials.

Trump has repeatedly used Apple’s announcements to showcase his administration’s success in attracting corporate investment. However, analysts caution that these headline figures often lack long-term clarity and may not reflect a broader trend.

Paolo Pescatore, founder of PP Foresight, said Cook has skillfully guided the company through “turbulent times” but noted that shifting Apple’s vast production network would take time. “It’s impossible to think now everything could just suddenly be produced, manufactured and put together in the US overnight,” he said.

Related Readings: