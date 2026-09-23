OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei are expected to address the United Nations Security Council this week during a meeting focused on artificial intelligence. Hugging Face CEO Clément Delangue and AI researcher Yoshua Bengio are also expected to participate, according to a U.N. spokesperson.

The meeting comes as concerns over AI safety and regulation intensify.Recent incidents have made the growing independence of AI systems harder to ignore. OpenAI has described several cases where its models behaved in unexpected ways, while Anthropic and Google have reported instances of their systems taking part in cyber activity without being authorized to do so.

The discussion also comes amid differing views over how quickly AI should develop. Amodei and Altman have called for greater caution around advanced models, while President Donald Trump has argued that slowing AI development could undermine its economic potential. The U.N. meeting will bring industry leaders and researchers into a broader international discussion about managing the risks and opportunities of increasingly capable AI systems.

Related Readings: