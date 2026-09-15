OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the company will not go public this year, calling an IPO “ill-advised” as concerns grow over the rapid development of advanced AI. The decision pushes one of the most anticipated tech IPOs to at least 2027.

Altman’s comments came as Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on AI companies to slow the pace of developing their most powerful models. He proposed stronger third-party safety evaluations, shared standards among leading AI firms, and greater coordination between governments. Altman backed the proposal, saying independent evaluators should have access to AI companies, while Elon Musk also voiced support.

The growing agreement among three major AI figures highlights how safety concerns are moving closer to the center of the industry. Researchers and policymakers are increasingly calling for stronger safeguards, while companies face pressure to balance rapid innovation with the risks posed by increasingly capable AI systems.

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