Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday introduced the $799 Ray-Ban Display glasses, the company’s first consumer-ready smart eyewear with a built-in digital screen.

The glasses feature a compact display that users can control with hand gestures through the Meta Neural Band, a wristband powered by electromyography (EMG) technology. The product confirms details first reported by CNBC in August. A promotional video briefly appeared on Meta’s YouTube channel earlier this week but was later removed.

“These are glasses with the classic style that you’d expect from Ray-Ban, but they’re the first AI glasses with a high-resolution display and a fully weighted Meta neural band,” Zuckerberg said during the launch.

The Ray-Ban Display allows wearers to view videos, read and respond to text messages, and access other on-screen functions without obstructing their field of vision. The display fades when not in use. The glasses will be available in the U.S. starting Sept. 30.

During a live demonstration, Zuckerberg attempted to call Meta’s technology chief Andrew Bosworth several times but was unsuccessful. “This is uh — you know, it happens,” he said.

Meta has partnered with eyewear company EssilorLuxottica since 2019 to develop its smart glasses line, renewing its long-term collaboration last year.

Alongside the Ray-Ban Display, Meta unveiled several other products. The company introduced the Oakley Meta Vanguard, a $499 pair of smart glasses designed for athletes in high-intensity sports such as mountain biking and snowboarding. The new Oakley model, launching Oct. 21, includes a wraparound frame, louder speakers, a button for easier video capture while wearing helmets, and nine hours of battery life. It can also pair with Garmin fitness watches to monitor stats like heart rate through Meta’s AI assistant. Preorders are now open.

Meta also rolled out the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), an upgrade to its original smart glasses. Priced at $379, the model offers eight hours of battery life—double the previous version—and a more advanced 3K Ultra HD camera. The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) goes on sale today.

In addition to hardware, Zuckerberg introduced Horizon TV, a new service for streaming shows, movies, and sporting events through Meta’s Quest VR headsets. Partners include Disney and Universal Pictures.

With its latest product lineup, Meta aims to expand its presence in the wearable technology market while advancing its vision for augmented and virtual reality.

