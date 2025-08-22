Meta has signed a multi-year agreement to spend more than $10 billion on Google’s cloud platform, according to two people familiar with the deal.

The arrangement spans six years and focuses on artificial intelligence infrastructure, the sources said. They requested anonymity because the financial terms remain confidential. The Information first reported the deal.

Google has been pursuing major cloud contracts to compete with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Earlier this year, Google also secured business from OpenAI, which had previously relied heavily on Microsoft’s Azure network.

Alphabet reported in July that its Google Cloud division generated $2.83 billion in operating income on $13.6 billion in revenue for the second quarter. The unit’s revenue grew 32%, outpacing Alphabet’s overall expansion of 13.8%.

Meta has been ramping up investment in AI, including its Llama large language models and related infrastructure across its products. In its latest earnings report, the company projected 2025 expenses between $114 billion and $118 billion. While Meta operates its own data centers, it also uses cloud services from Amazon and Microsoft to meet its growing needs.

Google declined to comment on the agreement.

Related Readings