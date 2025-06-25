Meta and Apple have shown interest in acquiring Perplexity, an emerging artificial intelligence startup known for its AI-powered search engine, as both tech giants race to strengthen their foothold in the competitive AI space.

Sources familiar with the matter said Meta held acquisition talks with Perplexity in late April or early May, though the discussions did not lead to a deal. Apple also reportedly explored a possible acquisition internally, according to Bloomberg, though those talks remain in early stages and may not move forward.

The interest in Perplexity highlights how Silicon Valley heavyweights are seeking ways to close the gap with AI leaders like Google and OpenAI. Perplexity, founded in 2022, offers a search tool that uses AI models to generate concise, sourced summaries in response to user queries. The platform also supports project planning, file analysis, image generation, and custom browsing — much like ChatGPT.

Despite its growing popularity, Perplexity trails major competitors in market share. Sensor Tower data showed OpenAI’s ChatGPT dominated chatbot app downloads in the third quarter of 2024, while Perplexity ranked within the “others” category.

The startup has also faced controversy over alleged unauthorized use of content. The BBC threatened legal action earlier this year, while Dow Jones and the New York Post previously filed lawsuits accusing Perplexity of using their material without permission.

For Apple, acquiring Perplexity could support ongoing efforts to enhance Siri and introduce AI-driven features into Safari, its web browser. Meanwhile, Meta, which recently invested in Scale AI and hired its founder, views AI as a cornerstone of its future and is reportedly offering massive pay packages to attract talent.

Neither Apple nor Meta provided comment on the reported talks. Perplexity said it had “no knowledge of any current or future M&A discussions.” Still, the attention it is drawing from tech’s biggest players signals its growing influence in a rapidly evolving field.

