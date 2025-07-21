Meta Platforms has declined to sign the European Union’s new artificial intelligence code of practice, calling it an excessive measure that could hinder innovation.

Joel Kaplan, the company’s global affairs chief, criticized the EU’s approach in a LinkedIn post on Friday, warning that the voluntary framework would create legal confusion and go well beyond what the AI Act requires.

“Europe is heading down the wrong path on AI,” Kaplan wrote. “This code introduces a number of legal uncertainties for model developers, as well as measures which go far beyond the scope of the AI Act.”

The European Commission released the final version of the code last week. The guidelines, which take effect next month, are meant to help companies align with the AI Act passed in 2024. While not mandatory, the initiative encourages developers of general purpose AI models to sign on.

Meta is not alone in pushing back. Chipmaker ASML Holding and aerospace giant Airbus also called on the EU to delay implementation, saying the rules may hurt Europe’s competitiveness. In contrast, OpenAI recently agreed to adopt the code.

Kaplan, who succeeded Nick Clegg earlier this year, echoed these concerns. “We share concerns raised by these businesses that this over-reach will throttle the development and deployment of frontier AI models in Europe, and stunt European companies looking to build businesses on top of them,” he said.

Kaplan previously led U.S. policy at Facebook and served under President George W. Bush.

