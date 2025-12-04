Nvidia reported blockbuster quarterly results this week, with sales and profits rising more than 60% compared to last year, surpassing Wall Street expectations. CEO Jensen Huang described the performance as “sales are off the charts,” and the company projects fourth-quarter revenue near $65 billion, again ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

The strong earnings reflect growing demand for AI infrastructure, with CFO Colette Kress projecting $3 trillion to $4 trillion in annual spending by the end of the decade. Technology companies are expected to invest roughly $400 billion in AI this year alone to keep pace with competitors and expand cloud services.

Nvidia emphasized that AI concerns may be overstated. Huang said, “There’s been a lot of talk about an AI bubble. From our vantage point, we see something very different.” The company highlighted how its GPUs now power a wide range of non-AI applications, from data processing to engineering simulations, reinforcing the chips’ value beyond generative AI tools.

Several corporate partners also reported benefits from AI adoption. Kress noted Meta’s AI recommendation systems are increasing engagement, Anthropic anticipates $7 billion in annual revenue, and Salesforce engineers are 30% more efficient using AI for coding. Analysts like Wedbush’s Dan Ives view Nvidia’s guidance as evidence the AI revolution is in its early stages rather than a bubble.

Despite these results, investors remain cautious. Nvidia’s shares briefly rose after the report but fell back, closing Friday down 1%, highlighting market skepticism. Questions persist about whether technology companies will sustain massive infrastructure spending and whether investments in emerging AI firms like OpenAI and Anthropic are fully secure.

Portfolio manager Daniel Morgan said concerns over the durability of tech infrastructure spending and Nvidia’s circular funding relationships were not “put to rest” and may carry over into future quarters.

While Nvidia continues to be seen as a bellwether for the AI industry, the stock market remains wary. Even with impressive earnings, the company faces the challenge of convincing investors that AI growth represents a long-term boom rather than a short-lived surge.

