The stock market has once again witnessed Nvidia’s triumph. Shares of the chipmaker, which has become a symbol of the artificial intelligence boom, reached a historic high of $157, raising the company’s market capitalization to a notable $3.77 trillion. This is not just another milestone — it’s a powerful signal that fuels activity throughout the market, especially in ES futures, where technology giants play a key role.

The current growth is supported not only by fundamental expectations. Automatic trading systems reacted to positive news and technical signals, helping sustain prices without significant drops.

Nvidia’s history over the past year is a fascinating saga of ups and downs. The company has repeatedly become the most expensive in the world, challenging such giants as Microsoft and Apple.

The last time Nvidia stock broke records was back in January 2025. Since then, growth has been held back by a serious concern among investors: export restrictions against China. Fears that tough anti-Chinese sanctions would significantly restrict Nvidia’s access to key markets created a constant background of uncertainty, preventing share prices from fully rallying.

The impetus for updating the record was Nvidia’s annual shareholder meeting, held the day before. The company’s CEO and founder, Jensen Huang, spoke with confidence and foresight. His key messages resonated with the market:

AI and robotics are the main drivers: Huang identified artificial intelligence and robotics as areas with maximum growth potential for Nvidia’s business. This is not news, but reinforcing this message given current performance convinces the market.

AI infrastructure: The most important statement is that the formation of an AI computing infrastructure has just begun. Huang convinced investors that current demand is not a peak but the beginning of a long-term super cycle. Expectations of long-term high demand for Nvidia solutions have become the primary catalyst for growth.

Nvidia’s triumph is not an isolated phenomenon. However, the company has overtaken Microsoft with its capitalization of ~$3.65 trillion again with a small gap. Rather, this shows the beneficial impact of the AI boom on an entire group of leading American tech giants. Apple, which ranks third, also indirectly benefits from the development of the AI ecosystem. Nvidia’s growth confirms how strong the trend is, which benefits many players in the technology sector.

Geopolitical risks remain a significant pressure factor:

Chinese restrictions: Export barriers to high-tech products, especially to China, threaten Nvidia’s revenue. Any tightening of sanctions will be instantly reflected in the share price.

Trade wars: Let's recall the local low of early April 2025, triggered by President Trump's statements about a sharp tariff increase. Although hopes for a partial resolution of trade disputes appeared later, the risks of protectionism have not gone away and can cause volatility again.

Nvidia’s record-breaking market capitalization of $3.77 trillion is a clear indication of the market’s strong confidence in the long-term prospects of artificial intelligence and Nvidia’s key role in this revolution. Jensen Huang’s compelling vision of the “beginning of the golden wave” of AI infrastructure has been a powerful catalyst.

Nvidia’s growth drives activity in the broader market, especially in derivatives. Geopolitical tensions, especially around China and trade tariffs, remain an ongoing concern that can interrupt the uptrend at any moment. Meanwhile, supported by expectations of endless demand for AI and algorithms, Nvidia shares continue their impressive ascent.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



