Short-term rental investing has matured into a serious asset class. Airbnb and VRBO properties in the right markets generate monthly income that long-term rentals in the same locations cannot match. Yet the financing side has not kept pace with how these properties actually work. Most conventional lenders require 12 months of documented rental history before they will underwrite STR income, which creates an immediate problem for investors acquiring a new property. Ridge Street Capital built its Airbnb loan program specifically around that gap. This review covers how the program works, what makes it different from standard DSCR lending, and who it serves best.

Why Financing an Airbnb Property Is Different

Conventional mortgage underwriting relies on long-term lease comparables to establish a property’s rental income. For a standard long-term rental, that approach is accurate. For a short-term rental, it is not. A property in a high-demand STR market may generate two to three times the monthly income of a comparable long-term lease, but a lender defaulting to a 12-month market rent appraisal will undervalue that income significantly. The result is a lower qualifying loan amount, a higher required down payment, or an outright denial.

The 12-month rental history requirement compounds the problem. Most investors acquiring a new STR property have no existing income record on that asset. Without documented history, most conventional lenders and many DSCR lenders will not use STR income in the qualification at all. The investor either brings more cash to close or cannot proceed with the deal.

How DSCR Loans Work for Short-Term Rentals

A DSCR loan qualifies a borrower based on the property’s income rather than personal income, tax returns, or employment history. The debt service coverage ratio divides gross monthly rental income by total monthly debt obligations, which include principal, interest, taxes, insurance, and any applicable HOA dues. A ratio at or above 1.0 confirms the property covers its own debt.

For short-term rentals, most lenders apply a vacancy and expense reduction to the gross STR income before running the DSCR calculation, typically reducing projected income by 20 to 25 percent to account for platform fees, seasonal variability, and vacancy. Most lenders offering DSCR loans for Airbnb properties require the adjusted income figure to clear a 1.0 ratio minimum, confirming the property covers its full monthly debt obligation even after accounting for vacancy and platform costs.

How Ridge Street Capital Underwrites Airbnb Properties

The core differentiator in Ridge Street Capital’s program is the use of AirDNA market data to project income on properties with no existing rental history. AirDNA aggregates actual booking data across Airbnb and VRBO listings by market, property type, size, and seasonality. For a property that has never been listed as an STR, Ridge Street uses that market data to establish a projected income figure rather than requiring documented performance history.

That single underwriting decision removes the most common barrier STR investors face. An investor acquiring a new Airbnb property does not need 12 months of rental history to qualify. The property’s projected market performance drives the DSCR calculation instead. For markets with strong, well-documented STR demand, that projection is based on real booking data from comparable active listings, not a generic market rent estimate.

This approach also benefits investors refinancing a property they recently converted to STR use. If the property has less than 12 months of income history, most lenders treat it as unqualified. Ridge Street’s AirDNA-based underwriting covers that scenario and allows the refinance to proceed on projected performance.

Ridge Street Capital DSCR Loan Program Overview

Ridge Street Capital operates across 35 states and funds DSCR loans for both short-term and long-term rental properties. The program supports purchases, rate-and-term refinances, and cash-out refinances.

Key program parameters:

Loan amounts starting at $55,000

Up to 80% LTV on purchases

Origination fees starting at 0%

30-year fixed and adjustable-rate structures

LLC and entity ownership supported

No rental history required

Closing in 21 to 25 business days

Key qualification requirements:

Property type: 1 to 4 unit residential

Minimum DSCR of 1.0

Property must be rent-ready

Minimum credit score of 700

Who This Program Is Best Suited For

Three investor profiles benefit most from Ridge Street Capital’s Airbnb loan structure.

First-time STR buyers. Investors acquiring their first short-term rental face the history requirement at every conventional lender. Ridge Street’s AirDNA underwriting removes that barrier and allows the deal to qualify on the market’s demonstrated performance rather than the investor’s prior STR track record.

Portfolio investors scaling Airbnb holdings. Investors who already operate several STR properties and want to continue adding inventory hit a hard ceiling with conventional financing. Fannie Mae caps investment property loans at 10 financed properties per borrower, and each new mortgage adds to the personal debt-to-income calculation regardless of how well the existing properties perform. DSCR loans carry no such cap. Each property is underwritten on its own income, which means the portfolio can grow as long as each new acquisition supports its own debt service.

Investors holding properties through an LLC. Conventional mortgages require the borrower to take title in a personal name under Fannie Mae guidelines, which means investors who operate rentals through a business entity have no conventional path available to them. Ridge Street Capital’s DSCR program supports LLC and entity ownership directly, making it a practical fit for investors who structure their STR portfolio as a business rather than holding assets personally.

Final Words

Airbnb property financing is a specific problem that requires a lender who understands how STR income works, how it is documented, and how to underwrite it accurately. Most lenders apply long-term rental logic to a product that operates differently. Ridge Street Capital’s use of AirDNA data addresses the core underwriting problem directly and gives STR investors access to financing that matches the actual economics of the asset.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



