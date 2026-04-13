Every time you hit “buy” or “sell”, you assume the price you see is the price you get, but that assumption is rarely the whole story. You open the app, place a trade, and watch the chart. Behind that simple action, liquidity aggregation and a complex chain of decisions your broker made long before you signed up are quietly shaping every fill, every spread, and every execution you will ever experience on that platform. Most traders never think about this. The ones who do trade smarter.

Your broker is not neutral

Here is the uncomfortable truth: your broker is not just a gateway to the market. They are a business with their own profit model, and that model directly influences how your orders are handled.

This is not a scandal. It is just how markets work. But understanding it changes how you evaluate platforms, read execution quality, and interpret the results you are getting.

There are several distinct broker models. Each one means something different for you as a trader.

A-Book model. Your broker sends your trade to the market

In an A-Book setup, your broker acts as a pure intermediary. When you place a trade, it gets routed directly to external liquidity providers: banks, institutional market makers, or exchanges, and filled at the best available price.

The broker makes money on the spread markup or a small commission. They have no interest in whether you win or lose, because they are not on the other side of your trade.

This model is also called STP (Straight-Through Processing) or ECN (Electronic Communications Network), depending on how the routing is set up. It is generally considered the most transparent execution model for traders, because your broker’s income does not depend on your losses.

B-Book model. Your broker takes the other side

In a B-Book setup, the broker internalises your trade. Instead of sending it to the market, they become your counterparty. If you win, they lose. If you lose, they profit.

This is legal, common, and often misunderstood. Many retail brokers operate this way, at least for a portion of their flow, because it is highly profitable when managed well, statistically, the majority of retail traders lose money, which makes being on the other side of their trades a sustainable business model.

The risk for traders is conflict of interest. A B-Book broker benefits when your trades fail. That does not necessarily mean they manipulate anything. Most regulated brokers don’t, but it does mean their incentives are not aligned with yours.

Hybrid model. The most common setup you’ve never heard of

Most brokers today operate a hybrid model, combining A-Book and B-Book depending on the client and the trade.

Here is how it typically works: the broker analyses incoming flow and routes it accordingly. Traders who are consistently profitable: scalpers, news traders, high-frequency traders, tend to get routed A-Book, because the broker does not want to hold risk against someone who keeps winning. Traders with more typical retail behaviour often get routed B-Book.

This happens automatically, behind the scenes, often without the trader ever knowing. Your account might be on A-Book today and B-Book tomorrow depending on your recent performance.

The infrastructure that makes it all work

None of this routing happens manually. It runs on technology, specifically, liquidity bridges and risk management systems that sit between the trading platform and the market.

A liquidity bridge connects the broker’s platform (most commonly MetaTrader 4 or 5) to external liquidity providers, handles order routing logic, manages A-Book and B-Book allocation, and monitors exposure in real time. The quality of this infrastructure determines whether your order gets filled cleanly at the price you saw, or whether you experience slippage, requotes, and delays.

Takeprofit Tech, for example, is a trusted and well-established provider of liquidity bridge and risk management solutions for FX brokers. Companies operating at this level of the stack are what make the difference between a broker that executes cleanly under pressure and one that falls apart the moment volatility picks up.

The bridge is invisible to traders. But its quality is felt on every single trade.

What this means for you as a trader

Knowing your broker’s model is not about distrust. It is about making informed decisions.

A few things worth considering:

Spreads and commissions tell you something. A broker with very low spreads and no commission is very often running a B-Book model, they are making money elsewhere. A broker charging a small commission with tight raw spreads is more likely routing your trades externally.

Execution quality under volatility is revealing. During major news events, how does your broker execute? Slippage, widened spreads, and requotes can be signs of poor infrastructure or a B-Book model struggling to manage risk.

Regulation matters more than most traders realise. Regulated brokers, particularly those under FCA, CySEC, or ASIC oversight, are required to maintain best execution standards and disclose their business model. This does not guarantee perfect execution, but it provides a meaningful layer of accountability.

Ask the question directly. Most brokers will tell you their execution model if you ask. A broker that refuses to answer or gives a vague non-response is telling you something important.

The takeaway

Every time you place a trade, there is a system on the other side of it, routing your order, managing risk, and executing against a business model you may never have thought about.

That system was built before you arrived. It will shape your results long after you leave.

Understanding it does not make you a better analyst or a sharper chart reader. It makes you a more complete trader, one who knows not just what to trade, but the environment they are trading in.

That knowledge is an edge. And in trading, every edge compounds.

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