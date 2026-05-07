Life insurance is one of the most important financial tools a family can have — yet it is also one of the most frequently postponed. Many Florida families either lack coverage, are underinsured, or are paying for a policy that no longer fits their needs. Understanding the basics of life insurance planning can help you make a decision that protects the people who matter most.

Why Life Insurance Matters

At its core, life insurance provides a financial safety net for your dependents if you pass away. The death benefit can replace lost income, pay off a mortgage, cover children’s education costs, settle outstanding debts, or simply give your family time to grieve without financial pressure.

For Florida families, life insurance also plays a role in estate planning. Florida has no state income tax, but estates can still be subject to federal estate taxes. A properly structured life insurance policy can help heirs cover estate costs without liquidating assets.

Term vs. Permanent Life Insurance

The two primary categories of life insurance are term and permanent:

Term life insurance provides coverage for a set period — typically 10, 20, or 30 years. It is the most affordable option and is well-suited for families who need maximum coverage during their working years or while carrying a mortgage.

Whole life insurance provides lifelong coverage and builds cash value over time. Premiums are higher, but the policy can serve as a financial asset in addition to providing a death benefit.

Universal life insurance offers flexible premiums and death benefits, with a cash value component tied to interest rates or market performance. It is a more complex product suited for those with specific estate or retirement planning goals.

How Much Coverage Do You Need?

A common rule of thumb is to carry coverage equal to 10 to 12 times your annual income, but the right amount depends on your specific circumstances. Factors to consider include the number of dependents and their ages, outstanding mortgage and debt balances, future education costs, your spouse’s income and earning potential, and existing savings and investments.

When to Review Your Policy

Life insurance needs change over time. Major life events — marriage, the birth of a child, buying a home, a significant income change, or approaching retirement — are all triggers to reassess your coverage. Many families find they are either over-insured with expensive permanent policies they no longer need, or under-insured because their term policy has not kept pace with their growing financial obligations.

Reviewing your coverage every three to five years, or after any major life change, ensures your policy continues to serve its intended purpose. It also gives you the opportunity to take advantage of improved health ratings or more competitive premiums that may have become available since you first purchased coverage.

Working with a Trusted Advisor

Life insurance is not a one-size-fits-all product. The right policy depends on your age, health, financial goals, and family situation. Working with an independent agent who represents multiple carriers gives you access to a broader range of options and unbiased guidance.

For Florida families looking for personalized coverage recommendations, BrightBridge life insurance advisors offer free consultations and work with top-rated carriers including Midland National, Transamerica, Nationwide, Ameritas, and Mutual of Omaha. Whether you are purchasing your first policy or reviewing existing coverage, their team helps you find the right protection at the right price.

Life insurance is a gift to the people you love. The best time to get it right is before you need it — and the best way to get it right is with an advisor who puts your family’s interests first.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



