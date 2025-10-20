Chinese autonomous driving company Pony.ai announced Friday that it is teaming up with automaker Stellantis to begin testing self-driving taxis in Europe. The collaboration will start with trials in Luxembourg, where Pony.ai’s European headquarters is located, before expanding gradually across major European cities next year.

Under the partnership, Pony.ai will supply the autonomous driving technology while Stellantis will provide the electric vehicles, beginning with the Peugeot e-Traveller. The companies said the initiative aims to combine Stellantis’ vehicle design and engineering expertise with Pony.ai’s advanced self-driving systems to accelerate the deployment of robotaxis in Europe.

Deploying driverless taxis typically begins with limited testing on public roads, a crucial step for proving safety and gaining regulatory approval before large-scale operations can begin. Stellantis Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic said Pony.ai’s record in autonomous driving made it an ideal partner. “Pony.ai stands out for their technical expertise and collaborative approach,” Curic said, adding that Stellantis has developed car systems tailored for self-driving integration and is “partnering with the best players in the industry.”

Pony.ai’s collaboration with Stellantis marks its latest push beyond Asia as the company expands its presence in the Middle East and Europe. The firm has already operated autonomous driving pilots in several Chinese cities and is now seeking to establish itself in global markets where regulations for self-driving vehicles are evolving.

The robotaxi industry is becoming increasingly competitive, with major players racing to secure international footholds. Earlier this week, U.S. robotaxi operator Waymo, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced plans to test its autonomous taxi service in London before a public launch next year.

Pony.ai and its Chinese rival WeRide are both publicly listed in the United States. This week, the two companies also received approval from Chinese regulators for dual listings in Hong Kong, signaling Beijing’s growing support for domestic technology firms expanding abroad.

For Stellantis, the partnership aligns with its broader goal of advancing electrification and smart mobility. The automaker, whose portfolio includes brands such as Chrysler, Citroën, and Jeep, has been investing in digital technologies and automation to adapt to a rapidly changing automotive landscape.

By combining electric mobility and autonomous driving, the companies aim to position themselves at the forefront of Europe’s transition toward safer and more sustainable transport solutions. The upcoming Luxembourg pilot will serve as a testing ground for technical performance, safety compliance, and consumer acceptance before broader deployment.

Both Pony.ai and Stellantis said they envision the collaboration as a foundation for long-term growth in autonomous transportation across Europe. If successful, the partnership could help establish a new standard for robotaxi operations in one of the world’s most regulated automotive markets.

