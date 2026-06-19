Waymo is recalling nearly 3,900 robotaxis across the United States after several vehicles entered freeway construction zones where they were not supposed to operate. The issue affected cars using the company’s fifth-generation self-driving system and follows reports of incidents in Phoenix and San Francisco. While no serious injuries were reported, the company acknowledged that driving into closed construction areas could increase the risk of accidents.

The recall comes at an important time for Waymo as it continues to expand its robotaxi service across major cities. The company said it identified a weakness in how its software handled certain freeway construction situations and has already limited freeway operations while engineers work on a fix. Riders can still use the service on regular city streets in all markets where Waymo operates.

This is the second voluntary recall announced by Waymo in recent months. Earlier this year, the company updated its software after some vehicles drove into flooded areas. Regulators have also reviewed incidents involving school buses and traffic disruptions during power outages, raising questions about how self-driving vehicles handle unusual road conditions.

Even so, Waymo remains the largest commercial robotaxi operator in the United States and is preparing to expand internationally. The latest recall shows that while autonomous driving technology continues to improve, companies still face challenges when vehicles encounter situations that fall outside normal driving conditions.

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