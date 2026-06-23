SpaceX has signed a major computing agreement with AI startup Reflection, giving the company access to advanced Nvidia chips used to train and run artificial intelligence models. Under the deal, Reflection will pay SpaceX $150 million per month starting in July 2026. If the agreement runs through 2029, it could be worth as much as $6.3 billion.

The deal highlights how SpaceX is expanding beyond rockets and satellites by turning its growing AI infrastructure into a business. The company originally built its Colossus data center network to support Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot. Now, SpaceX is also renting computing power to other AI companies. Reflection joins a growing list of customers that already includes Anthropic, Google, and Cursor.

Reflection is betting heavily on open-source AI at a time when many companies are rethinking their dependence on closed AI models. The shift gained attention after Anthropic recently restricted access to some of its advanced models, raising concerns about relying on technology that can be limited or removed. Reflection says the new agreement will help it speed up the development of what it calls “American open intelligence” and give customers more control over how AI systems are used.

For SpaceX, the agreement strengthens its position in one of the fastest-growing areas of the technology industry. Access to powerful AI chips remains one of the biggest challenges for companies building advanced models, and demand continues to rise. By selling computing capacity to outside firms, SpaceX is creating another source of revenue while building a stronger presence in the AI market.

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