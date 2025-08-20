Trump Hosts Allies for Urgent Ukraine Peace Talks

A high-stakes summit is unfolding at the White House as U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are joined by leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, the EU and NATO to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine.

The rare gathering signals mounting concern in Europe that Washington has shifted its stance in favor of Moscow. Trump, fresh from a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, has warned Zelensky to abandon NATO membership ambitions and accept the loss of Crimea.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said America would offer Europe security guarantees to deter Russian aggression, but details remain vague. European officials want firm commitments, fearing Ukraine could be forced into territorial concessions that may embolden Moscow further.

Zelensky faces intense pressure as Trump presses for a comprehensive peace deal rather than a ceasefire. Any retreat from Donetsk and Luhansk would be politically devastating for Kyiv, where thousands of troops have died defending the territory.

European leaders are expected to push Trump to clarify U.S. security guarantees, wary of a settlement that redraws borders by force. Russia, though absent, may already have influenced Trump’s position after securing his rejection of Ukraine’s NATO bid.

The summit marks a critical moment for Ukraine, with the outcome likely to determine not just the course of the war, but Europe’s long-term security.

