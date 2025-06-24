A federal judge on Monday halted the Trump administration’s attempt to bar foreign students from attending Harvard University, marking the latest legal blow in an escalating standoff between the former president and the Ivy League institution.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs issued a preliminary injunction that blocks the enforcement of a proclamation signed by Donald Trump earlier this month. The order, which cited national security concerns, sought to prevent international students from enrolling at Harvard or joining its exchange programs for at least six months.

Burroughs’ decision extends an earlier temporary freeze she issued on June 5, a day after Trump unveiled the directive. The move also suspends Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s attempt to strip Harvard of its ability to host foreign scholars, a decision she justified by accusing the university of “fostering violence” and maintaining ties with the Chinese government—claims she did not support with evidence.

Harvard, where roughly 6,800 international students make up more than a quarter of the student body, has pushed back in court, alleging political retaliation. The university argues that Trump’s actions violate its First Amendment rights, particularly in response to its refusal to comply with demands related to governance, curriculum, and ideological direction.

The administration had already frozen $2.5 billion in federal funds to the university, questioned its tax-exempt status, and launched multiple investigations. Despite these moves, Trump recently hinted at a possible settlement with Harvard within the coming weeks.

Amid growing campus unrest over the Gaza conflict, the former president also accused the school of failing to protect Jewish students. However, rights groups have criticized the administration’s lack of action on anti-Muslim and anti-Arab discrimination, which has also spiked.

Harvard’s internal task forces on antisemitism and Islamophobia released findings in April showing widespread fear and hostility among students, further complicating the campus climate.

For now, Judge Burroughs’ ruling preserves the university’s ability to welcome foreign students as legal battles over academic freedom and executive authority continue.

