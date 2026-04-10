Universities in Australia, Canada, and Netherlands dropped in the 2026 ranking of the world’s most international universities after governments introduced stricter immigration policies. The list, published by Times Higher Education, measures how globally connected universities are based on international students, staff, research collaboration, and academic reputation.

Australia recorded the most noticeable decline, with five of its six ranked universities falling compared with last year. Canada and the Netherlands also saw several institutions move down the list after policies aimed at reducing the number of international students. Even though some policy changes happened after the data was collected for the ranking, experts think that this new direction might already be affecting how the world views it.

Restrictions such as visa caps, enrolment limits, and tighter post-study work rules can make countries appear less welcoming to international students and researchers. Analysts say this can affect not only diversity on campus but also research quality, since internationally co-authored studies often receive more citations and wider recognition.

Even with these changes, institutions in Hong Kong are still doing well. City University of Hong Kong ranked first for the third year running, with Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and University of Hong Kong right behind. In the UK, Imperial College London, University of Oxford, and University of Cambridge stayed within the top 10 most international universities.

Experts point out that immigration policies over time can affect a country’s appeal to global talent. Universities able to draw in international students and form partnerships tend to keep strong reputations and influence in research worldwide.

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