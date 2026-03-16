The QS Quacquarelli Symonds Global MBA Rankings 2026 place National University of Singapore at the top among full-time MBA programmes in Asia, highlighting the region’s growing strength in business education.

Based in Singapore, the school leads the regional list with an overall score of 87. The ranking reflects strong results in return on investment and employability, two factors that often influence how candidates choose MBA programmes.

China’s Tsinghua University ranks second, supported by high scores in thought leadership and return on investment. Nanyang Technological University takes third place, giving Singapore two institutions in the top three and reinforcing the country’s role as a major hub for graduate business education in Asia.

Other schools in the top tier include China Europe International Business School and Singapore Management University, which share fourth place. Both institutions show balanced performance across several indicators, including alumni outcomes and programme diversity.

Hong Kong also appears strongly in the rankings. Hong Kong University of Science and Technology ranks sixth, while the University of Hong Kong holds seventh place.

Indian institutions remain competitive in the top ten. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore ranks eighth, followed by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in ninth.

The rankings assess MBA programmes using several measures, including thought leadership, return on investment, employability, entrepreneurship outcomes and diversity. Together, these indicators highlight how business schools prepare graduates for leadership roles in a global business environment.

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