ESCP Business School has appointed Professor Thomas Jeanjean as its new Executive President and Dean, effective August 24, 2026. He succeeds Professor Léon Laulusa following an international search led by the school’s Board of Directors. Jeanjean will oversee the next phase of ESCP’s Bold & United strategy as the institution looks to strengthen its position among the world’s leading business schools.

Jeanjean brings more than two decades of experience in higher education leadership. Most recently, he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Education at the Paris Île-de-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he oversaw the education strategy for 14 schools. He also held senior leadership roles at ESSEC Business School and previously taught accounting at HEC Paris.

As dean, Jeanjean will focus on expanding ESCP’s research excellence, launching the School of Technology and the School of Governance, and strengthening the school’s multicampus European model. He said he is committed to building on ESCP’s momentum while providing students with the best environment to learn, innovate, and prepare for leadership in a rapidly changing world.

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