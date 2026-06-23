Business schools know they need to move faster, but a new report from the Graduate Business Curriculum Roundtable suggests that adapting curriculum is often more complicated than simply adding new courses or updating a program.

The study, which surveyed 69 graduate business schools, looked at how institutions adjust to changing workforce needs, new technologies, evolving student expectations and growing interest in areas such as artificial intelligence. While many schools reported recent curriculum changes, the research found that long-term success is connected to the systems behind those changes. Schools with more clearly defined decision-making processes, better coordination and stronger implementation practices tended to be more confident in their ability to adapt.

The report also highlights several ongoing challenges, including faculty workload, limited resources, lengthy approval processes, and difficulties turning feedback into meaningful action. Many schools collect information from students, employers, and other stakeholders, but fewer have formal processes for using that information to guide future curriculum decisions.

According to Jeff Bieganek, Executive Director of the Graduate Business Curriculum Roundtable, the issue is not whether schools recognize change. The bigger question is whether they can consistently turn those signals into decisions, action, and measurable improvements. The findings are intended to help business school leaders better understand the factors that support or slow down curriculum adaptation.

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