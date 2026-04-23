Sal Khan is launching a new AI focused degree that could challenge top universities at a much lower cost. The program, called the Khan TED Institute, is a joint effort with TED and Educational Testing Service.

The institute plans to offer a bachelor’s degree in applied artificial intelligence for under $10,000. That is far below tuition at schools like Harvard University and Stanford University.

Khan said the goal is to expand access to education and help students build skills that match today’s job market. The program will work with major companies such as Google and Microsoft to shape its curriculum.

Rising costs for traditional degrees drive a shift towards practical, affordable educational options.

The new program emphasizes technical and interpersonal skills, with mastery, not time, determining graduation.

Courses will be mostly online, with students collaborating remotely. Leaders behind the project say this setup reflects how people work in real jobs today.

The institute is expected to launch within the next two years as it seeks official accreditation.

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