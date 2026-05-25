Executive Education Rankings 2026

London Business School stayed at the top of the 2026 executive education rankings, continuing to lead among schools offering short programs for professionals and company executives.

This year’s results showed how much the executive education space has grown in recent years. Schools from different parts of the world are competing more strongly to attract managers, business leaders, and corporate teams looking to upgrade their skills. HEC Paris and IESE Business School ranked just behind London Business School, while Brazil’s Fundação Dom Cabral moved up to fourth place.

Other schools that landed strong results included Saïd Business School, IMD, and INSEAD. The rankings looked at areas like teaching standards, how programs were delivered, and the experience participants had throughout the courses. Based on their scores, schools were placed into four different performance groups.

The rankings also showed how global executive education has become. Many schools now run programs in different countries to reach international professionals and companies. Institutions from India, Portugal, South Africa, and the Philippines also made the list, reflecting the growing competition beyond the traditional big-name business schools.

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