Universities in Australia, Canada, and Netherlands have slipped in the latest global rankings for international outlook, as tighter immigration policies begin to take effect.

According to the Times Higher Education 2026 international rankings, most institutions in these countries dropped positions. The list measures how global a university is, based on international students, staff, research collaboration, and reputation.

Australia saw the biggest decline, with five out of six ranked universities falling. Canada and the Netherlands followed, while nearly half of universities in the United States also moved down.

The drop comes after all three countries introduced policies to limit international student numbers, including visa caps and tighter entry rules. While some of the data predates these changes, reputation scores — based on more recent surveys — have already taken a hit.

Experts say the trend is not surprising. Stricter immigration policies can diminish international academic talent, consequently impacting university rankings. This also tends to weaken research quality, given that global collaborative studies frequently yield superior outcomes.

Even though there was an overall drop, a handful of universities managed to either maintain their position or even climb higher. This included the University of Toronto and Australian National University.

For the third year running, the City University of Hong Kong once again secured the number one spot on the list. It was joined by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and University of Hong Kong, highlighting the region’s continued strength in attracting international talent.

In Europe, Imperial College London climbed to fourth place, becoming the top-ranked UK institution, ahead of University of Oxford and University of Cambridge.

Global rankings reveal a consistent trend: reduced openness to international students correlates with diminished global standing, affecting reputation and academic performance.

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