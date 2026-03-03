The QS World University Rankings 2026 once again put the spotlight on more than 1,500 universities across 100+ countries, highlighting how competitive global higher education has become.

At the very top, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) keeps its number one position for the 14th straight year. Imperial College London follows in second place, with Stanford University ranked third. University of Oxford and Harvard University complete the top five, reinforcing the continued dominance of leading US and UK institutions.

But the story isn’t only about the usual names.

Asian universities continue to strengthen their global standing. National University of Singapore (NUS) remains firmly in the top 10, while Tsinghua University and Peking University maintain strong positions among the world’s top performers.

One of the most notable shifts comes from Sunway University, which climbed more than 120 places — the biggest jump in this year’s edition and a sign that competition is widening beyond traditional powerhouses.

QS bases its rankings on indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, international engagement and sustainability, offering students a broad benchmark when comparing institutions worldwide.

