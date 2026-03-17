IE Business School in Spain has secured the first position in the Financial Times’ 2026 Online MBA ranking, driven by notable performance in graduate salary outcomes and sustainability-focused curriculum. Alumni report average earnings exceeding $235,000, underscoring the programme’s international reach and appeal.

Several American institutions are also featured among the top 10. The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business ranks fifth, while Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business and the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School perform strongly, especially in terms of graduate salary outcomes.

In Europe, the University of Porto’s FEP Business School secures sixth place. Meanwhile, Polimi School of Management and ESMT Berlin remain competitive, both ranking within the top 20.

This global assessment encompasses 20 institutions and evaluates them based on criteria such as salary performance, career progression prospects, and the incorporation of ESG education. Tuition fees among these programmes show significant variation, ranging from just over £21,000 at certain UK schools to upwards of $140,000 at leading US universities.

Collectively, these findings indicate a continuing expansion of online MBA programmes by business schools, with a strategic emphasis on employability and sustainability—two priorities that remain central to the interests of prospective students.

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