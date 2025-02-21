European MBA programs have secured six of the top 10 spots in the newly released Financial Times MBA Rankings 2025, marking a significant rise in global competitiveness. Key factors behind this strong performance include high scores in sustainability, international diversity, and post-graduation salary growth.

This year’s ranking represents a notable improvement from previous years, where European schools occupied four top-10 positions in 2024, three in both 2023 and 2022, and four in 2021. The ascent of European MBA programs can be attributed to the criteria emphasized by the FT, particularly in sustainability metrics and global student representation. European programs have also demonstrated impressive financial returns for their graduates, further solidifying their appeal.

Among the European schools in the top 10, the percentage of international students is exceptionally high, underlining the global nature of these programs. ESADE leads with 98%, followed by INSEAD (97%), HEC Paris (94%), London Business School (93%), IESE (90%), and Bocconi (79%). In contrast, the U.S. schools in the top 10 report significantly lower international student representation, with Columbia Business School at 58%, Northwestern Kellogg at 47%, MIT Sloan at 40%, and Wharton at 37%.

Graduates from top European MBA programs also experienced substantial salary increases. ESADE posted a remarkable 173% salary increase, surpassing Wharton’s 113%. Other European programs showed strong financial outcomes as well, with IESE at 139%, HEC Paris at 136%, Bocconi at 124%, INSEAD at 117%, and London Business School at 111%.

Granger, a representative from ESADE, noted, “Many students pivoted to new industries or launched their post-MBA careers virtually, demonstrating remarkable adaptability.”

With strong rankings, financial returns, and international diversity, European MBA programs are emerging as a compelling alternative to U.S. business schools.

